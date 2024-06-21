“Skenes ROTY path just opened right up” “First Luis Gil, now Shota” – Fans shocked as Cubs rookie sensation Shota Imanaga gives up 8 runs to the Mets

It was a day to forget for Shota Imanaga on Friday. The Chicago Cubs rookie sensation endured the worst start of this MLB career, giving up 8 earned runs to the New York Mets. After taking the league by storm throughout his first season, Imanaga faced the harsh reality of pitching in baseball's best league.

Entering Friday's action, Shota Imanaga was considered a front-runner for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Prior to his disastrous start against the New York Mets, Imanaga had a 1.89 ERA. Now, his season-long ERA jumped to a 2.96.

While that number is nothing to complain about, his brutal outing changed his ERA ranking from 3rd to 16th in the MLB. The poor outing was a complete surprise to fans and experts across the league given Imanaga's impressive track record so far this season. Some have even questioned his case for the Rookie of the Year Award if this becomes a sign of things to come.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Skenes ROTY path just opened right up" - One fan said

Expand Tweet

"Bro sold rookie of the year" - Another fan added

"Skenes better hahahahahahahahaha" - One more shared online

It's tough to say that Shota Imanaga killed his chances for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, however, considering the strength of the other contenders, he will need to bounce back. Paul Skenes and Jared Jones of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been impressive, as well as Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga is not the only Rookie of the Year contender who struggled this week

It's been a difficult week for rookie pitchers as it was not only the Cubs' Imanaga who had his worst showing of the year but also Luis Gil of the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old starter struggled mightily against the Yankees' division rival, the Baltimore Orioles.

"First Luis Gil, now Shota. Tough week" - One fan shared

Expand Tweet

"Him and Gil had one bad start, so basically that means they suck now" - Shared another

"Who's worse him or Gil" - One more fan posted

On Thursday night, the Baltimore Orioles' potent lineup got the best of Luis Gil, tagging him for 7 runs en route to a massive 17-5 victory. The Yankees starter gave up 8 hits and 7 earned runs, while also issuing a pair of walks. Like Shota Imanaga, Gil will be looking to bounce back in his next start.