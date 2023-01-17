Skip Bayless is a very famous American columnist who used to co-host a show with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN 2. He is respected for his statistical knowledge of the NFL.

But lately, his insensitive and vague comments have been making the rounds all over social media, and fans of the sport as well as other analysts aren't happy with his approach toward recent developments in the NFL.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As great as Christian McCaffery has been, I'll still take Tony Pollard. Just a little more explosive. As great as Christian McCaffery has been, I'll still take Tony Pollard. Just a little more explosive. I think I finally get Skip now. He’s a comedian. twitter.com/realskipbayles… I think I finally get Skip now. He’s a comedian. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

"I think I finally get Skip now. He’s a comedian." - JonHeyman

Renowned MLB analyst Jon Heyman is the latest person to mock Skip Bayless. Jon also said that it wasn't just about his latest tweet after the NFL Super Wildcard weekend but his prior comments in early January targeting Damar Hamlin. In his latest tweet, Skip went on to compare Christian McCaffrey and Tony Pollard.

Christian just took the 49ers to a division championship game. Tony did the same thing, albeit his contributions weren't on full display against the Bucs. But the sheer comparison Skip Bayless draws between the two is preposterous, as McCaffrey has given his all to take a weak 49ers unit to the postseason and Pollard is still hitting his stride in the league.

Skip Bayless faced backlash for his comments on Damar and later apologized for the same

Noting his co-host Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless hosted the Fox Sports debate program on Tuesday morning. Bayless expressed his eagerness to see Sharpe on Wednesday.

NFL players such as Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and unsigned wide receiver Dez Bryant responded to Bayless' Monday night tweet by criticizing the Fox presenter.

After the Bengals-Bills game came to an abrupt halt due to the critical incident that Damar Hamlin suffered, Skip's insensitive comments over the matter received much backlash from all the major league fraternities.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant." - RealSkipBayless

Skip Bayless then apologized in a separate tweet, posted Monday night:

"Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to." - Skip Bayless

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Skip Bayless is without Shannon Sharpe for Undisputed today.



He attempted to apologize for the discussion surrounding Damar Hamlin last night and on today’s show. Skip Bayless is without Shannon Sharpe for Undisputed today.He attempted to apologize for the discussion surrounding Damar Hamlin last night and on today’s show. https://t.co/MTg7w0gafx

"He attempted to apologize for the discussion surrounding Damar Hamlin last night and on today’s show." - ComplexSports

Players from all around different major leagues have asked that Bayless be banished from hosting any events on ESPN and his Twitter account be blocked, but it remains to be seen if the old man will continue to spew his erratic comments irrespective of the criticism he faces.

