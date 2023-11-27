Sliding into luxury with Francisco Lindor's $2,900,000 lakefront haven that blends baseball royalty with Florida charm

Combining luxury with sentimental ties, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor recently bought a $2.9 million lakefront mansion in Montverde, FL. While the player was born in Puerto Rico, his formative years were spent in this locale, attending Montverde Academy during high school.

The acquisition reflects his deep connection to the area, highlighting not only his professional success, but also his personal roots.

The mansion, originally listed for $3.2 million, boasts a spacious 6,500-square-foot layout on a sprawling 1-acre lot. Built in 2017, the architecture incorporates charming details like stonework, rustic shutters and antique pavers, creating a timeless aesthetic.

Source: Orlando Weekly

The interior features an expansive living room with a fireplace which seamlessly flows into a well-equipped kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Lindor can also enjoy the perks of an exercise room within his master suite, along with a sitting area and a lavish master bathroom.

Source: Orlando Weekly

The outdoor spaces of the mansion are perfectly tailored for entertainment. The residence boasts a pool, spa, summer kitchen and a covered lanai, all overlooking the picturesque Lake Apopka. The property also includes a putting green, catering to Lindor's golfing interests.

Source: Orlando Weekly

The residence is about a two-hour drive north of the Mets' Port St. Lucie spring training facility, adding practical convenience to the player's choice.

Mets star Francisco Lindor looks to bounce back from injury next season

The Mets shortstop is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to address a bone spur in his right elbow. Lindor faced this setback following a remarkable 31/31 season (31 stolen bases and 31 home runs).

Despite his individual achievements, the Mets struggled, finishing in a disappointing 4th place in the NL East.

The standout shortstop's resilience shines through as he is anticipated to be fully healed in time for spring training. His 2023 Silver Slugger award further showcases his offensive contributions, providing a glimmer of hope amid the team's overall struggles.

Looking ahead, the Mets, buoyed by the financial backing of owner Steve Cohen, are gearing up for a rebuilding phase. In order to contend for a shot at the World Series, the team needs to signifcantly bolster their roster.

Potential targets for the team include Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

