"Smart because clearly people have gotten into his ear and let him know how offensive this came across" - Stephen A. Smith finds New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson's apology 'smart and predictable'

The saga between New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson and Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson seems to be nearing a conclusion, as the third baseman released a statement. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said that this apology was "smart and predictible" but does not agree with the assertion that there was no intent to cause disrespect, as Josh Donaldson stated.

For those unaware, the incident in question occurred when Josh Donaldson referred to the star shortstop Tim Anderson as Jackie, in reference to Jackie Robinson. Tim Anderson made it clear that he felt disrespected by this comment and believed it to be racially charged.

Mark Feinsand reported on the apology made by Josh Donaldson via Twitter, found below.

"Statement from Josh Donaldson" - @ Mark Feinsand

Stephen A. Smith believes this statement was written by the New York Yankees rather than Josh Donaldson personally, but that it was the right move for all parties involved.

The full reaction from Stephen A. Smith can be found below, posted to YouTube by ESPN.

The response to this entire incident has been divisive, and it is now hopefully time to move forward.

Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees need to move forward from this incident

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

After acquiring Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins via trade during the off-season, the New York Yankees knew exactly the kind of player they were getting. Josh Donaldson made no qualms about his attempts to get under his opponents' skin to impact their play, but this recent step over the line landed him in more hot water than he was expecting.

When that strategy works for Josh Donaldson, it can make the difference between winning and losing, but it should never come at this high of a cost.

Despite the apology issued, Josh Donaldson is still appealing his one-game suspension, which MLB insider Jon Heyman seems to take issue with, as he stated via a tweet.

"Even better step would be dropping his appeal and accepting his deserved 1-game ban" - @ Jon Heyman

While it seems like this issue is as resolved as it can be at the moment, the decision on Josh Donaldson's appeal will surely stir up the conversation again. Josh Donaldson may have to earn back some of the respect he lost due to this incident. This apology is the first step in that direction.

