"So they can suck in a better stadium?" "Should build a team first" - MLB fans react to reports of new ballpark for White Sox

Fans ridiculed the Chicago White Sox after reports of them building a ballpark surfaced online. According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the organization is seriously considering an alternative to Guaranteed Rate Field.

The new stadium's location is believed to be at a 60-plus acre site at Clark and Roosevelt. White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf met with Mayor Brandon Johnson to discuss the possibility of the new ballpark.

While this might be great news for the franchise and the team, fans took a jibe at it on social media. Fox Sports MLB's X (formerly Twitter) handle was quickly filled with comments after the post.

"So they can suck in a better stadium got it..." A fan posted.

"New stadium, same dedicated fans. We're just upgrading our 'suckage' location," another fan commented.

It turns out that many fans were not too happy about the idea. One fan questioned the space to build a ballpark in the South Loop.

"Where do they think there is space to build a MLB park in the South Loop?!"

Most fans agreed that this was not the main focus for the White Sox. It seemed unnecessary to build another stadium for many, especially since they have Guaranteed Rate Field and Comiskey Park as another option.

"Probably should build a team first," added one fan.

White Sox look for redemption

The last two seasons did not go well for the White Sox as they struggled to qualify for the playoffs. With the hope to change things this year, they look forward to a better MLB season with a couple of additions to the squad.

Chicago is set to land their team's No. 11 international prospect. With new acquisitions on the team, they hope to make the playoffs this time. Last season, they finished fourth in the AL Central Division with 101 defeats.

Despite finishing second in 2022, the White Sox still could not punch their ticket to the postseason.

Currently, the team's lease with Guaranteed Rate Field is said to expire after the 2029 season. As for the probable new ballpark, there is no better location than the South Loop.

