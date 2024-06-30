"So the Cubs are his kids"; "Burn this photo" - MLB fans buzz as photo of ex-Cardinals star Yadier Molina coaching son's Cubs travel team surfaces

Former catcher Yadier Molina only played for the St. Louis Cardinals his entire MLB career. He was the quintessential Cardinal, so it was a bit stunning to see him decked out in the uniform of a hated rival.

Molina has dabbled in coaching, working on the Cardinals staff, and managing Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic. He is also working in youth baseball. He also coaches his son's U-16 Chicago Cubs team.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans had their say, and the conversation was mostly split between people thinking that they shouldn't be seeing this image and others laughing at how Molina "owns" the Cubs in all facets.

Fans took to the comments to express their opinion on the new-look Yadier Molina

Molina played the Cubs frequently over his 19-year career. The future Hall of Famer never suited up for them, providing a sight for sore eyes that fans just didn't know what to do with.

Yadier Molina reflects on managing experience

For a youth baseball manager to have any sort of pro experience is rare. For that youth baseball manager to also have some professional management experience, it is even more rare. That's what Yadier Molina is bringing to his son's team, though.

Molina worked at the 2023 WBC as the Puerto Rican manager. He said it was "spectacular," and it helped him grow as a person and a coach. He added that he learned a lot for the future in coaching and in life.

Yadier Molina has managed before

Via MLB, he said:

“Overall, it was a tournament that gave every one of us a lot of experience.layers, owners, GM. I’m really happy with the experience they gave me. Obviously, the results weren’t there. The last two games [losses to Panama and Curaçao] simply weren’t our best games.

Now, that experience could help his youth teams do well.