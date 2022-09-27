"So Derek Jeter left you girless, broke, carless, and hopeless" - Comedian Ricky Smith got roasted in an interview while recalling a Derek Jeter story where things didn't exactly go the way he imagined 

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter dated a slew of ladies during his high-flying MLB career. Before his marriage to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Hannah Davis in 2016, he was one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

Comedian Ricky Smith once appeared on 'His & Hers,' a sports discussion show hosted by Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, in March 2016. While on the show, he discussed an incident where Derek stole his date.

Ricky chose to share the tale first via his Twitter account after Derek announced his farewell from MLB in 2014. It ended up becoming a sensational news piece.

Apparently, he revisited the story once more, two years later, on the 'His & Hers' show.

When co-host Jemele Hill asked Ricky about the viral story, Ricky said:

"I just got out of college, worked in a corporate job in a corporate car. This was during Myspace days. So, it was a woman. She said come over to New York. I was from Cleveland, never been in New York before. So, I took my, my Ford Taurus, late model car and drove to New York."

"And this is before, this is, you know, early 2000s, so appetizers weren't big, so I treated her with appetizers, desserts, got the hotel room, it was major. Next, I said, let's go to the lounge or club. We go to a place, and I've got a bottle of champagne, and the young lady didn't know who Derek Jeter was."

So, I'm pumping out that's Derek Jeter and the whole team [Yankees]. He was looking good as a captain. Next, I go to rest room, and I come back, and I see them [ Derek and the young lady] talking like 'can we get a picture or something.' And, then he [Derek Jeter] left with the girl!

Ricky Smith added:

"However, he left the champaigne bottle. We're supposed to split the bottle, and so I only have my half and card was declined, which actually made my hotel room which I got messed up. She was also my ride because I left my car at the hotel. I've never been to New York."

Michael Smith, the co-host of 'His & Hers' show interjected and said:

"So Derek Jeter left you girless, broke, carless, and hopeless."

Next, Ricky Smith turned to humor to avoid getting further roasted by the hosts.

Ricky Smith revealed he would have been happy to accompany Derek Jeter and his stolen date

After Michael Smith, the co-host of 'His & Hers,' made that savage statement, referring to Ricky's epic story, the comedian said:

"And, the worst part is that I was such a fan, I would have went with them."

Hilarious!

Next, Ricky mentioned that he had to spend time looking for relatives' houses in order to have a place to stay during his short-lived New York visit.

Finally, he ended up at his great aunt's next-door neighbor's space while Derek scored with his ex-date.

