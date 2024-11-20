New York Mets LHP Sean Manaea got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Talat Mirmalek on November 16. An array of baseball stars, both from his current and previous ballclubs, were present for the event with their wives.

While Manaea posted a beautiful image on social media from the wedding day, the wives of Yu Darvish, Francisco Lindor, Josh Hader, Blake Snell, and more wished the happy couple well.

Take a look at some of the screenshots of the comments from the post:

"Stunning 😍," commented Haeley Ryane (partner of Blake Snell)

"So beautiful 🤍," commented Jessica Stanek (partner of Ryne Stanek)

"Congratulations," commented Seiko Darvish (partner of Yu Darvish)

"😍😍😍 beautiful! Loved celebrating your love. 🤎 Love you guys," commented Katia Lindor (partner of Francisco Lindor)

"Wow!! So gorgeous!! congratulations😍😍," commented Sharidan Webb (partner of Logan Webb)

"YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST!!! Such a fun day ❤️," commented Arica Rose (partner of Joe Musgrove)

"Beautiful! Congrats to you both," commented Maria Hader (partner of Josh Hader)

"My perfect queen," commented Rosmaly Frechel (partner of Luis Severino)

Sean Manaea's relationship with Talat Mirmalek and his career highlights in MLB

Sean Manaea and Talat Mirmalek dated for more than two years before they decided to take the next step in their relationship, as Manaea proposed to her in 2023. Talat Mirmalek shared an image from their engagement day on social media.

"2023 💥 To my partner in crime, I love you. To the merger of our families and to all the celebrations 🥰🤗"

Talat Mirmalek was a research assistant at the University of California, Berkeley, and has also previously worked as a paramedic in the San Francisco Fire Department.

Sean Manaea played college baseball at the Indiana State University before the Royals selected him as the 34th overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft.

He was traded to the A's in 2015, where he made his MLB debut the next year and stayed till the 2021 season. Manaea was traded to the Padres in 2022 and became a free agent after the culmination of that season.

Sean Manaea proceeded with signing a two-year, $25 million contract with the Giants and became a free agent yet again before the start of the 2024 season. In January, he signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Mets, which includes an opt-out after 2024.

He finished the 2024 season with a decent statline of 12-6, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, and 1.08 WHIP.

