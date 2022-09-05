"So much for his Yankees career" "Big acquisition lasted all of a month" - New York Yankees fans devastated as OF Andrew Benintendi may miss out on the rest of the season due to a broken wrist bone

Sources have just released that New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have to undergo surgery on his hand. Apparently, Benintendi broke a bone in his wrist and could be out for up to eight weeks.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will need surgery, Aaron Boone said. Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will need surgery, Aaron Boone said.

Prior to this year's trade deadline, the Yankees picked up Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Before joining the Yanks, Benintendi was batting .320 for the Royals, which earned him his first career All-Star appearance. New York, in search of a reliable bat for the second half of the season, decided to go after him.

Kyle Garay @kylecgaray @EastRiverHeron @BryanHoch Essentially the ALCS is the timetable and that’s given we get there at this rate @EastRiverHeron @BryanHoch Essentially the ALCS is the timetable and that’s given we get there at this rate

However, the acquisition has not worked out for them from the beginning. Despite having one of the best batting averages in the MLB with Kansas City, Andrew Benintendi started off cold with the Yankees. He recently found regained his form and was starting to heat up.

skipster73 @skipster733 @BryanHoch That the rest of this year and all of next year before he is right. So much for his Yankees career. @BryanHoch That the rest of this year and all of next year before he is right. So much for his Yankees career.

Through 33 games played with the Yankees, Andrew Benintendi is batting .254 with a .734 OPS. Although these stats sound average, the past two weeks have seen him hit .342, with 13 hits in 10 games played. It seemed like he was just starting to settle in to the climate of New York.

This is now just one of many injuries the New York Yankees are dealing with. Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes is on the 15-day injured list, along with reliever Aroldis Chapman. Pitchers Miguel Castro, Stephen Ridings, and Luis Severino are all on the 60-day injured list. Being depleted during the final weeks of the season is devastating for a contending team.

Brandon Farraye @BFarraye @BryanHoch Just an absolutely crushing blow. This means you are playing Aaron Hicks who is one of the worst players in all of MLB, and a combination of 2 unproven guys in Florial and Cabrera (who I actually like). Hicks being on the field in any capacity is such a negative to the team… @BryanHoch Just an absolutely crushing blow. This means you are playing Aaron Hicks who is one of the worst players in all of MLB, and a combination of 2 unproven guys in Florial and Cabrera (who I actually like). Hicks being on the field in any capacity is such a negative to the team…

The New York Yankees are in a really tough spot. They have not been playing good baseball since the All-Star break and face the potential loss of the division.

Andrew Benintendi and the New York Yankees are experiencing an historic collapse

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Earlier this season, there was no doubt the Yankees would easily win the American League East. There were points this season where the second-placed team was more than 13 games back. The New York Yankees looked like that they were going to run away with the division.

However, New York has posted an abysmal 16-26 record since the All-Star break, and other teams are starting to catch up. The Tampa Bay Rays are now just five games behind the Yankees in the AL East. They could easily overtake New York if they continue to play well and the Yankees stay on their downard spiral.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt