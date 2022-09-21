"So we put Justin to work" - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander helped find the perfect shot during his wife Kate Upton's cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar

Los Angeles-based celebrity photographer Yu Tsai took to his Instagram and posted a sneak peek of Houston Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, posing for the cameras.

In the short clip, Kate is seen struggling to handle her pet boxer, Harley, in order to get the perfect cover shot for "Harper's Bazaar Singapore." However, that is when Justin Verlander came to the rescue and helped Yu Tsai get some incredible shots.

In the IG video posted by Yu Tsai, Justin is seen distracting Harley with an object. His sole effort was to make Harley look up, which helped the photographer do wonders with his camera.

The celebrity photographer, Yu Tsai, said:

"When we wanted to capture dsupermodel Kate Upton with her boxer Harley for the 'Harper’s Bazaar' cover shoot. We knew photographing animals is often challenging. "

"We only allowed a few people on set and used Harley’s favorite treat to guide him. But Harley was still distracted. Specifically, by @justinverlander. So we put Justin to work. With his assistance, Harley hit it out of the park."

With Justin's assistance, the end result is great! On the Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover, Kate looks more magnificent than ever, while her pet boxer, Harley, looks extremely adorable with a muffler wrapped around his neck.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton adopted her pet boxer, Harley, in 2011

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" alum Kate Upton has a heart of gold. She adopted her beloved pet boxer, Harley, eleven years ago. Over the years, Harley has become an integral part of the supermodel's life.

Not many people know that Harley has his own Instagram account with more than 12K followers. Woah!

"Thanks @kateupton for keeping me safe and happy!" - @Harley Upton

Undoubtedly, Harley is one lucky ball of fur because he got the opportunity to feature in a globally popular magazine with one of the iconic supermodels, Kate Upton.

