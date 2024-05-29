"So sick of Pressly and the front office" "Get Abreu off this team" - Astros fans disheartened after team's second consecutive loss vs. Mariners 

The Houston Astros are again down the hill with yet another disappointing defeat against the Seattle Mariners. This is the second series between the AL West rivals, which started on Monday, and saw the Astros losing the first game 3-2, and now have faced another defeat on Tuesday against the M's, this time by a 4-2 scoreline.

The Mariners started the second game with a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Josh Rojas scored. The score-card for both sides then remained silent for the next couple of innings until the Astros took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning as Alex Bregman hit a home run in towards the left field and Jeremy Peña scored.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros held on to their lead for the next four innings. But in the eighth inning, the Mariners bounced back as Rojas doubled and Jonatan Clase scored, bringing them back on level terms at 2-2. Rojas then again rose to the occasion and scored once more to make it 4-2 to the M's.

Astros fans were not happy with this result and were quite disheartened to see their team fail over and over again. Following Tuesday's loss, many even took to social media to show their frustration over the team's poor performance so far this season:

"So sick of pressly and the front office," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"How do you lose to the MARINERS," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I speak for all Astros fans it’s time to trade Tucker and Yordan to the Rangers and start the rebuild," added another fan.

Many fans called out Jose Abreu because of his recent below-par performance, as many believe he is the team's weak link:

"Get Abreu off this team," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Call Abreu back up and team goes back in the s****. I wonder why," another fan wrote.

"Get rid of Abreu brings nothing but bad luck to the team," another fan wrote.

"Abreu could not hit in AAA and yet they put him right back in where he left off. This guy is over the hill, put some young blood on first and let's get going!" said another fan.

Although the chance to win this series has gone out of their hands, the Astros still have a chance to tie it if they can win the two remaining games. Fans will surely hope that Joe Espada finds a fix and brings the team back to winning ways in the third game on Wednesday.

Astros skipper lauds Kyle Tucker's development amid team's poor start to season

The Astros (24-31) have had a very disappointing start to the season. They are currently in third place on the AL West table.

Amongst all the things that are going against them, there are a few silver linings in these dark days for the club as well. One such silver lining is talented hitter Kyle Tucker's form. Skipper Joe Espada praised the 27-year-old hitter's growth this season:

"I've seen him grow into one of the most fearless hitters in the league. I've had a front row seat for the last seven years watcvhing him turning into a great hitter. Every time he comes to the plate we know something special can happen and he's been able to carry us for the first two months of the season."

Tucker's performance has truly been one of a kind this season. He has played 54 games for the Astros so far and in 195 at-bats, he has a batting average of .272, with an OPS of 1.009. He has hit 39 RBIs and 18 home runs so far this season.

Notably, he is leading the race for the MLB home run leader in 2024, followed by the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, who have each made their place in the top three by hitting 17 home runs so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback