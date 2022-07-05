The Chicago White Sox lost to their American League Central rivals, the Minnesota Twins, in today's game. Minnesota won 6-3 in 10 innings of Independence Day play.

The Southsiders, however, would feel frustrated about how the game played out. With the Twins leading in the bottom of the seventh inning at 2-1, they had the chance to take the lead with two men on base. Instead, they ran into the first-ever 8-5 triple play.

The Chicago White Sox seemed to forget the fundamentals of base running. They also forgot to take into account that perhaps the best center fielder in the league, Byron Buxton, was in the game.

Alicia Steez @bugattib0b @whitesox So we sweep the giants then do this? Have you no shame??? @whitesox So we sweep the giants then do this? Have you no shame???

With Yoan Moncada in scoring position and Adam Engel at first base, AJ Pollock flew out to center field that was caught by Buxton.

The center fielder then fired it towards Twins third baseman Gio Urshela to tag out Moncada, who was on his way to third base. Engel was caught out because he didn't tag from second base when Buxton caught the ball.

Doug R @DougR66043336 @whitesox Any chance they can take the rest of the season off? @whitesox Any chance they can take the rest of the season off?

In what could have been a game-turning play for the White Sox, it turned out to be a humiliating display of baseball.

Suk-Eng Pain. @miiman13_ @whitesox When I'm in a baserunning ineptitude competition and my opponent is Adam Engel @whitesox When I'm in a baserunning ineptitude competition and my opponent is Adam Engel https://t.co/lfoIaD1Abu

The Twins capitalized and ran away with the victory over their American League Central rivals. Alex Kiriloff sealed the game with a two RBI single in the 10th inning.

Chicago White Sox fans infuriated by the meltdown that their team suffered against the Minnesota Twins

A disgraceful display of baseball knowledge by the Chicago White Sox saw their record fall to 38-40. They are now 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who improved to 45-37 after the victory.

The NBA Expert @RealNBAExpert @whitesox As a lifelong White Sox fan it always sucks losing to the Twins but losing like this is new territory @whitesox As a lifelong White Sox fan it always sucks losing to the Twins but losing like this is new territory https://t.co/Ne9ziuzwqU

Johnny Cueto had a decent start for Chicago, giving up only two runs. However, Joe Kelly struggled and issued three earned runs in the crucial 10th inning that ultimately handed Minnesota the victory.

The spotlight is once again on White Sox skipper Tony LaRussa. Many fans attribute the team's baffling kind of play to the manager's approach.

Mitch Laski @mlaski35 @whitesox Hey guys if the coaching is bad fire the coaches happy to help @whitesox Hey guys if the coaching is bad fire the coaches happy to help

The Chicago White Sox fanbase is understandably upset about how the team carries itself on the field. They are the defending winners of their division, but their style of play this year just hasn't panned out.

🇺🇸Joey H 🇩🇪 @RadioJoe7 @whitesox I have never seen a triple play on a fly ball in my life. How does this staff get away with such disaster? Horrible fundamentals @whitesox I have never seen a triple play on a fly ball in my life. How does this staff get away with such disaster? Horrible fundamentals

The team has a losing record of extra innings games. They won just 16 of 37 games on their home field.

The White Sox will have two more chances against their divisional rivals. If they can't turn the tides against the Twins, it is certain that they will fall off a cliff and miss the playoffs altogether.

