"So sweet & special" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts to husband's heartwarming welcome from Dodgers fans at former team's home ground

The former Dodgers star, Corey Seager, had an emotional night on Tuesday as he returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since joining the Texas Rangers in 2021. The Dodgers supporters welcomed their former All-Star shortstop with a standing ovation.

Seager's wife, Madisyn, was extremely moved by the welcome her husband received from the fans. She took to Instagram to repost a video:

“So sweet & special seeing Cores welcome back last night [white heart emoji]” Madisyn wrote as the caption on her story.

@madyseager/ Instagram

Seager was initially drafted by the Dodgers in 2012 and spent six seasons with the team. He helped the team to the playoffs six years in a row and won the World Series MVP in 2020.

“I spent a lot of time here. Obviously not on that [the visitors’] side, but I'm excited about it. I’ll see some people and catch up with some old friends, you know? It’s a lot.

"This organization kind of raised me. They drafted me and kind of made me the man I am today," said Seager during a pregame Interview (as per MLB.com)

The Dodgers even posted a video on X welcoming their former star player.

Seager missed Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers due to a left hamstring injury. However, in the second game of the series on Wednesday, Seager demonstrated his elite form.

He hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning off Dodgers’ pitcher Walker Buehler. The ball traveled a distance of 422 feet and had an exit velocity of 111 mph. This was his 60th home run in the Dodgers stadium.

Another time, Madisyn was seen supporting her husband

Madisyn Seager has been Seager's support system throughout his career. On May 26, when Seager blasted two home runs against the Minnesota Twins, she was his ultimate cheerleader.

She reposted a post from the MLB on her Instagram, showing her love and support for her husband.

“That’s my bb!! Now get homeeee to us [heart emoji]” Madisyn captioned the story.

@madyseager/ Instagram

Seager is currently hitting .271 with 33 RBIs and 14 home runs.

