Fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett, Baseball icon A-Rod's ex-girlfriend, received love from fans on Instagram after sharing adorable pics with her boyfriend, Weston Richey. The fitness guru, who caught the limelight after her brief fling with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez in 2022, had a blast on Richey's 30th birthday.

Padgett labeled her current boyfriend as her "biggest supporter, teacher, and friend" while celebrating the creative brand developer's 30th birthday in a heartfelt post. She was seen resting on Richey's lap while donning a bikini and shared a heart-melting moment with her beau in another snap.

She had her eyes fixated on the former Love Island USA contestant in a loving gaze in one of the pictures before receiving a peck on her cheek from Richey.

The pictures were enough to send fans into a frenzy, who did not miss out on the chance to mention the Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez. Referring to her past fling with the MLB icon, fans referred to her current boyfriend as "100X better than A-Rod."

Fans' affection for the couple was quite evident with statements such as "Y’all are adorable", popping up in the comment section of the stirring post. Padgett's boyfriend also commented on the post, thanking the fitness influencer for making his 30th birthday special, referring to her as the best girlfriend ever.

Fans react to Kat Padgett's adorable romantic snaps

A-Rod and Kat Padgett are enjoying life after their split

MLB fans are no strangers to Kathryne Padgett, as the former collegiate soccer player was involved with A-Rod in 2022, following his split with Jennifer Lopez.

Padgett all but confirmed her split-up with A-rod after posing for pictures with a man in a Halloween post last year. However, she put all rumors to rest by sharing snaps of video content creator Weston Richey during their Valentine's Day celebrations earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez did not take too long to move on either, as he unveiled Jac Cordeiro, a fitness model, just three months after his split with Padgett. The duo posed in front of a Christmas tree along with the former MLB shortstop's two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

