"Softest suspension in any sport" - Fans outraged after Matt Chapman's sole suspension in bench-clearing drama

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman has been handed a one-game suspension along with a fine for his part in the benches-clearing incident in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.The Giants infielder was the only player to receive a ban, as his teammates, Rafael Devers and Willy Adames, were slapped with fines along with Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChampan was banned since he was the initial instigator in the incident, as he shoved Freeland, which eventually led to a bench-clearing brawl.However, MLB fans don't believe Chapman's antics deserved a ban.&quot;Softest suspension I’ve ever seen in any sport,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;With that logic you should be suspended for hitting batters with the ball 100% of times,&quot; wrote another.&quot;For Pushing? Game’s gone soft,&quot; wrote a fan.(Image source - Instagram)Several fans took exception to the fact that Kyle Freeland didn't receive a heavier punishment for his actions.&quot;Should suspend kyle freeland for being terrible at baseball,&quot; a fan mocked the Rockies starter.&quot;1 game ban for giving up a home run and being mad about it,&quot; joked a fan.Giants manager Bob Melvin backs Matt Chapman as infielder appeals against suspensionMatt Chapman is appealing the one-game suspension, allowing him to play the series finale between the teams on Wednesday. While MLB deemed Chapman as the primary instigator for the brawl, Giants manager Bob Melvin thinks otherwise.“We didn’t feel like we started it,” Melvin said before Wednesday’s game. “It is what it is. We’ll deal with it going forward. We’ll see what happens in the appeal.”Meanwhile, the Rockies staff, interim manager Warren Schaeffer, backed Kyle Freeland for protesting against Rafael Devers that led to the benches-clearing incident.&quot;[Devers] watched [his homer] for a while longer than Kyle liked. Kyle took offense to it, felt disrespected ... I back him 100% on that,” Schaeffer said. “I will always back Kyle.