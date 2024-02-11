"Some of them actually think it's real" - MLB broadcaster Bob Costas pokes fun at wrestling fans in buildup to WrestleMania 40

In Saturday's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," MLB broadcaster Bob Costas discussed how some WWE fans are unaware that wrestling matches are scripted. As the anchor spoke about allegations against former WWE chief Vince McMahon, Costas explained how these matches are only for entertainment.

"They basically conceded that these are scripted matches," Bob Costas said. "They don't like to blare that out to their fans. Some of them actually think that it's real. But as the long ago wrestling trainer Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan said to me, 'There's only two things that concern me about wrestling fans: they can vote and they can breed.'"

Referencing the company's name change from WWF to WWE, Costas said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, you know, part of the reason they labeled it that way was so that the various state governments wouldn't subject those athletes or performers to performance-enhancing drug testing."

Costas discussed the allegations against Vince McMahon and said they were graver than those against infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. On being asked if McMahon worked in Hollywood rather than in sports, he would be treated differently, the MLB broadcaster said:

"I think the difference is that if you talk about something like that, it's not covered in the same way as baseball, football, basketball would be covered. You don't have a press corp that's covering them and holding them to account."

WWE fans are gearing up for WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The main event of the biggest wrestling show of the year will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Bob Costas gets featured on MLB Network's 'The Sounds of Baseball' series

The broadcaster's work was featured on Thursday's episode of the MLB Network's "The Sounds of Baseball." The show's co-host, Matt Vasgersian, touched base on how Bob Costas is fearless in speaking his mind on sensitive topics.

"He is not afraid to step out on that limb and say Taso is right," Vasgersian said on Costas's commentary during the 1996 ALCS game.

Bob Castos had a long broadcasting career, starting in 1980 and continuing until 2019. After working with HBO, he joined the MLB Network in 2009. Costas has won 28 Emmys and has been nominated as the prime host for twelve Olympic games. He also received the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence in 2018.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.