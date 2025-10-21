“Somebody should have told Vladdy”; “Jays just jinxed this” - Fans freak out as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in Auston Matthews jersey

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived for Game 7 at Rogers Centre hoping to help the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series. However, his pre-game outfit didn't impress fans.

Ad

The Blue star donned Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews' jersey before the game. Fans reminded the Blue Jays infielder about the NHL teams postseason record on social media.

"Someone should’ve told Vladdy about the Leafs in Game 7’s."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Chiarucci @WillChiarucci Someone should’ve told Vladdy about the Leafs in Game 7’s.

Ad

Trending

"LMAO Jays just jinxed this. Putting on a loser uniform."

Jeet Vala @ValaJeet85213 LMAO Jays just jinxed this. Putting on a loser uniform

Ad

"Someone tell him a leafs jersey is not what you want to be wearing for any Game 7 ever."

Garrett @uhTdag Someone tell him a leafs jersey is not what you want to be wearing for any game 7 ever

Ad

"It's all fun and games until the Boston Bruins take the field at the bottom of the 9th."

BGSU agenda pusher @BG_AgendaPusher It's all fun and games until the Boston Bruins take the field at the bottom of the 9th

Ad

"Just when I thought we had a chance....guys out here summoning the wrong energy. We want to win this game, not pull a leafs."

nittanylion09 @nittanylion23 Just when I thought we had a chance....guys out here summoning the wrong energy. We want to win this game, not pull a leafs

Ad

The Maple Leafs have not won NHL's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, in more than four decades. They have been eliminated from the playoffs by losing a decisive Game 7 in four of their last five seasons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes it to first World Series after come from behind win against Seattle

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is making his first postseason appreance this season and the Blue Jays star has been one of the driving force behind their run through to the ALCS. He leads the MLB in postseason home runs and hits this season and made his feelings known ahead of ALCS Game 7.

Ad

“I was born ready. I was born ready and I want it all for this city,” Guerrero said after Game 6.

The city of Toronto is behind Guerrero Jr., including Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate John Tavares. The Maple Leafs forward shared a rallying cry for the AL East team ahead of Game 7.

"Let’s goooooo! @BlueJays The city is electric, the country is behind you, now is your time! Goodluck tonight and bring a World Series to TO!"

Ad

John Travares @91Tavares Let’s goooooo! @BlueJays The city is electric, the country is behind you, now is your time! Goodluck tonight and bring a World Series to TO!

Guerrero Jr. and Maple Leafs made it through to their first World Series since 1993 after a 4-3 come from behind win against the Mariners on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More