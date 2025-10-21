“Somebody should have told Vladdy”; “Jays just jinxed this” - Fans freak out as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in Auston Matthews jersey

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived for Game 7 at Rogers Centre hoping to help the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series. However, his pre-game outfit didn't impress fans.
The Blue star donned Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews' jersey before the game. Fans reminded the Blue Jays infielder about the NHL teams postseason record on social media.
"Someone should’ve told Vladdy about the Leafs in Game 7’s."
"LMAO Jays just jinxed this. Putting on a loser uniform."
"Someone tell him a leafs jersey is not what you want to be wearing for any Game 7 ever."
"It's all fun and games until the Boston Bruins take the field at the bottom of the 9th."
"Just when I thought we had a chance....guys out here summoning the wrong energy. We want to win this game, not pull a leafs."
The Maple Leafs have not won NHL's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, in more than four decades. They have been eliminated from the playoffs by losing a decisive Game 7 in four of their last five seasons.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes it to first World Series after come from behind win against Seattle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is making his first postseason appreance this season and the Blue Jays star has been one of the driving force behind their run through to the ALCS. He leads the MLB in postseason home runs and hits this season and made his feelings known ahead of ALCS Game 7.
“I was born ready. I was born ready and I want it all for this city,” Guerrero said after Game 6.
The city of Toronto is behind Guerrero Jr., including Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs teammate John Tavares. The Maple Leafs forward shared a rallying cry for the AL East team ahead of Game 7.
"Let’s goooooo! @BlueJays The city is electric, the country is behind you, now is your time! Goodluck tonight and bring a World Series to TO!"
Guerrero Jr. and Maple Leafs made it through to their first World Series since 1993 after a 4-3 come from behind win against the Mariners on Monday.