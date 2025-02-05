“Someone on this list will help us choke in playoffs”; “Squid is back!” - MLB Fans react to Yankees inviting 26 non-roster players to Spring Training

The New York Yankees are looking to bounceback after a disappointing World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though the front office was unable to re-sign superstar Juan Soto, they used the money they would have spent onf the outfielder to help bolster the club elsewhere.

So far this offseason, the New York Yankees have been able to acquire the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Max Fried in either a trade or free agency. That being said, the team's depth could potentially play a significant part in the team's 2025 season.

On Wednesday, New York announced a list of 26 non-roster players that they are inviting to Spring Training. There is no guarantee that any of these players will make the roster, when the list was shared online, fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on some of the players who recieved an invitation.

"Squid is back" - One fan posted about Andrew Velazquez.

"I need Spencer Jones on the opening day roster" - Another fan shared.

"George Lombard Jr I have my eye on you" - One more added.

There is a chance that the New York front office make some more moves this offseason, however, if the team remains quiet, one of these players could have a chance to crack the Opening Day roster. That being said, some of the names on here have not left fans optimistic that anyone will make an impact in 2025.

"Someone on this list will help us choke in playoffs again" - One fan shared on social media.

"Other than the backup catcher I don't see anyone there making the team unless they have a slew of injuries" - Another fan posted.

"One lefty pitcher, what is actually wrong with you guys. Need multiple lefty options to make it through a season" - One more fan added.

The New York Yankees have been linked to several free agents who could impact the roster spot available for the invited players

So far this offseason, the Bronx Bombers have been able to bolster a number of different positions, including their bullpen and first base, however, third base remains a major question mark. Currently, the Yankees would likely be entering the 2025 season with a combination of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera likely manning third base unless they make another free agent signing.

There are a few intriguing third base options remaining in free agency that could be considered a potential upgrade on what they currently have. The name most often brought up is former Chicago White Sox star Yoan Moncada, who is looking to cement himself as an every day MLB player again. The Yankees could take a flier on Moncada on a one-year deal without risking too much.

