"Sometimes these guys at the top can hold up everything” - MLB executive believes star reliever is the primary reason for market being slow 

The Major League Baseball offseason has been notably quiet, with star reliever Josh Hader at the center of discussions regarding the slow movement in the market. Hader’s desire to secure the largest free-agent contract ever signed by a relief pitcher is seen by some as a key factor contributing to the overall sluggishness.

While Hader’s market remains stagnant, questions arise about the broader relief pitcher landscape. An American League executive expressed uncertainty, stating:

"I’m really not sure what’s holding things up. A month ago, everyone was saying it was Ohtani, but it’s not like things have suddenly started moving now that he’s signed."

Recent deals involving relievers Jordan Hicks, Nick Martinez, and Yariel Rodriguez have provided some movement, but the overall market for relievers seems subdued. Of the offseason relief deals, only a few, including those for Reynaldo Lopez, Yuki Matsui, Emilio Pagan, and Craig Kimbrel, have surpassed the $10 million mark.

Interestingly, industry insiders believe that Hader‘s contract negotiations are acting as a roadblock, causing a ripple effect among other free-agent relievers. A National League executive pointed out:

"I think the Hader domino needs to fall first. I can’t see any other reason the market is slow for them. Sometimes these guys at the top can hold up everything."

There are many relievers available once the Josh Hader situation is resolved.

With prominent free-agent relievers like Robert Stephenson, Hector Neris, Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson, Jakob Junis, and Ryan Brasier still unsigned, teams seeking bullpen reinforcements have a pool of options to choose from once the Hader situation is resolved.

As the days pass, Hader’s chances of securing a contract surpassing Edwin Diaz’s five-year, $102-million deal with the New York Mets last year appear uncertain. The reluctance of many clubs to invest heavily in closers, even with Hader’s impressive track record, adds an element of intrigue to the eventual outcome of his contract negotiations.

The impact of Hader’s deal on other relievers is evident, with an American League executive noting:

"He’s holding up Stephenson, which is holding up the next guy, and so on."

As the market inches forward, the resolution of Hader’s contract negotiations is eagerly anticipated, potentially paving the way for a flurry of activity in the bullpen landscape.

