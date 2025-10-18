"Sorry for everything I said" - Fans apologise for earlier jabs as Eugenio Suarez cradles daughters after emotional game-winning grand slam

The Seattle Mariners came from behind against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Series for a 6-2 win after Eugenio Suarez's heroics in the eighth inning.Suarez entered Game 5 of the series in a 6-for-50 slump. But the veteran slugger showed his intent with a solo home run in the second inning to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.The Blue Jays bounced back to take a 2-1 lead before Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh tied the game with his solo home run in the eighth inning. Suarez blew open the game for the Mariners after launching a grand slam in the same inning to give the Mariners a 6-2 lead.Following the win, Suarez had his two daughters with him during the post-game interection with media.Fans reacted to the heartfelt moment on social media.&quot;I’m sorry for everything I said Geno 🥹&quot;BAG @nfsbagLINKI’m sorry for everything I said Geno 🥹&quot;I was wrong. Glad you are back Geno. What a game, what a win. Oh and forgive me for my comments about your new hair.&quot;Jamo @Hermano_JamoLINKI was wrong. Glad you are back Geno. What a game, what a win. Oh and forgive me for my comments about your new hair&quot;I don't want to hear any Mariners fan bad mouth this man ever again.&quot;Beacon of Half Truth @BrashnotboringLINKI don't want to hear any Mariners fan bad mouth this man ever again.&quot;Yep. I literally shed tears tonight listening to his hr on the radio tonight.&quot;Eric Parker @eparker777LINKYep. I literally shed tears tonight listening to his hr on the radio tonight.&quot;Love it for him, and for the fans. Regardless what happens that was special.&quot;TheOtherSteve @SmanestSteveLINKLove it for him, and for the fans. Regardless what happens that was specialMariners star Eugenio Suarez waited &quot;long time&quot; for postseason heroicsEugenio Suarez was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline in July. He finished the regular season with 49 home runs after his reunion with the Mariners.After his game-winning performance, Suarez said he was waiting for the moment for a long time.“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Suarez said. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a game like this today. It was awesome being able to hit that grand slam there to give the win to my team, to the fans. They’ve been here supporting us all year long.”Suarez's heroics have put the Mariners on the brink of their first World Series. However, they will have to see off the Blue Jays in Game 6 to clinch their spot in the Fall Classic.