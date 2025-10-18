  • home icon
  "Sorry for everything I said" - Fans apologise for earlier jabs as Eugenio Suarez cradles daughters after emotional game-winning grand slam

"Sorry for everything I said" - Fans apologise for earlier jabs as Eugenio Suarez cradles daughters after emotional game-winning grand slam

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 18, 2025 05:40 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Fans apologise for earlier jabs as Eugenio Suarez cradles daughters after emotional game-winning grand slam - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Mariners came from behind against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Series for a 6-2 win after Eugenio Suarez's heroics in the eighth inning.

Suarez entered Game 5 of the series in a 6-for-50 slump. But the veteran slugger showed his intent with a solo home run in the second inning to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays bounced back to take a 2-1 lead before Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh tied the game with his solo home run in the eighth inning. Suarez blew open the game for the Mariners after launching a grand slam in the same inning to give the Mariners a 6-2 lead.

Following the win, Suarez had his two daughters with him during the post-game interection with media.

Fans reacted to the heartfelt moment on social media.

"I’m sorry for everything I said Geno 🥹"
"I was wrong. Glad you are back Geno. What a game, what a win. Oh and forgive me for my comments about your new hair."
"I don't want to hear any Mariners fan bad mouth this man ever again."
"Yep. I literally shed tears tonight listening to his hr on the radio tonight."
"Love it for him, and for the fans. Regardless what happens that was special."
Mariners star Eugenio Suarez waited "long time" for postseason heroics

Eugenio Suarez was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline in July. He finished the regular season with 49 home runs after his reunion with the Mariners.

After his game-winning performance, Suarez said he was waiting for the moment for a long time.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Suarez said. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a game like this today. It was awesome being able to hit that grand slam there to give the win to my team, to the fans. They’ve been here supporting us all year long.”

Suarez's heroics have put the Mariners on the brink of their first World Series. However, they will have to see off the Blue Jays in Game 6 to clinch their spot in the Fall Classic.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
