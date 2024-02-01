"Sorry, it will always be Breggy Bomb" - Fans spicy over Alex Bregman's salsa switch as Astros star launches new brand 'Wild Sol'

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has come up with an entirely new line of salsa sauces along with wife Reagan. The Astros slugger launched his new product named Wild Sol over the weekend at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation celebrity golf tournament. This is his second line of salsa and sauce but the new product name hasn't stuck with fans, who took to social media to react to the news.

Alex Bregman made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2016 and has since become one of the most important players in the team. He has won two Word Series titles in his time there and also made two All-Star appearances.

In November 2022, Bregman made his first venture into the food market with the launch of Breggy Bomb, a line of salsas, barbeque sauces and dry rubs. It has since become a hit among baseball fans and also made its way into several Texas restaurants and pitmasters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bregman and his wife have now released another line of salsas. They called it 'Wild Sol' in a private event which included several baseball stars as well as other celebrities like 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Dave Chapelle. The Astros star described the new line of products as "distinctive and unique" while remaining very much Southwestern in taste. There will reportedly also be a Texas-wide launch of the product soon and will hit the shelves of stores as early as February.

While the Bregmans have created a big buzz around their product, some MLB fans still pledged their loyalty to the original Breggy Bomb.

"Sorry, it will always be Breggy Bomb," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"Lame, Breggy bomb was way better," added another.

Enter caption

Enter caption

What does this mean for Alex Bregman's previous salsa venture?

This is not the first time Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife have ventured into the food business, having launched a line of salsas named Breggy Bomb back in 2022. It was launched in partnership with a New Mexico restaurant called Sadie's and is extremely well-loved by fans, winning several awards as well.

With the launch of Wild Sol, some fans are worried if the previous brand will be discontinued and whether the old recipe will still be available for customers. As of now, it is not clear what will happen to the old brand as loyal MLB fans continue to vouch for the old product.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.