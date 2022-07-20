"Soto a Dodger soon?" - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback suggests 2022 Home Run Derby winner Juan Soto may join Dodgers soon, fans disagree

A little over three months before his 24th birthday, Juan Soto assured his place in the history books. The Washington Nationals slugger defied insurmountable odds to win this year’s Home Run Derby, becoming the second-youngest winner of the coveted crown. What, however, is far from assured is his future in the nation's capital.

Soto is already one of baseball’s biggest stars. He is a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and now a Home Run Derby winner. Since making his major league debut in 2018, Soto has 118 homers to his name and a .968 OBP. Only seven players have managed more in this duration.

Due to obvious reasons, the Nationals have been trying to secure Soto's long-term future at the club. Those efforts have arrived at a dead end. Their latest proposal of a 15-year extension worth $440 million, which would have been the largest contract in MLB history, has been turned down by Soto’s camp.

Soto became the second-youngest winner of the Home Run Derby on Monday.

With the trade deadline of August 2 fast approaching, Soto’s future remains very much up in the air. The Nationals are now likely to entertain trade offers for Soto, who will attain free agency in 2025. Given the nature of the trade window, questions and speculation about his future are flying left, right, and center.

Following Soto’s remarkable Home Run Derby win at Dodger Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chimed in on the chatter surrounding Soto’s future.

Derek Carr @derekcarrqb 🤷🏻‍♂️ Soto a Dodger soon?🤷🏻‍♂️ Soto a Dodger soon? 😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️

"Soto a Dodger soon?" - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

The NFL star is wondering if a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers is next on the horizon for the Dominican star.

Overwhelming majority of MLB fans rule out Dodgers move for Juan Soto

MLB fans on Twitter disagree with Derek Carr’s suggestion that Juan Soto could be joining the LA Dodgers. Some even suggested that the financial implications of the deal may not be worth the risk for the Dodgers.

Assistant Regional Manager @pogotheclownn @derekcarrqb Soto ain't worth sacrificing half the top prospects, killing their farm and giving up starters. Not only that but there's no for sure thing he'd sign an extension if he does get traded. Dodgers would lose that trade @derekcarrqb Soto ain't worth sacrificing half the top prospects, killing their farm and giving up starters. Not only that but there's no for sure thing he'd sign an extension if he does get traded. Dodgers would lose that trade

Moondoggy (ムーンドギー) @Moondoggie2020 @fredlow71 @derekcarrqb They have one of the top few farms in baseball with some absolute studs. They can easily do this. But they are not that dumb. @fredlow71 @derekcarrqb They have one of the top few farms in baseball with some absolute studs. They can easily do this. But they are not that dumb.

Ryan Richee @Reverend316 @derekcarrqb As great as that sounds, the risk isn’t worth the reward. Another starter would be a more prudent target, especially with the overall health of the rotation. Oh, #RaiderNation !! @derekcarrqb As great as that sounds, the risk isn’t worth the reward. Another starter would be a more prudent target, especially with the overall health of the rotation. Oh, #RaiderNation !!

The rumor mill is spinning fast. Giants, Phillies, Yankees...the names just keep coming fast.

chipper @Chipper408 @derekcarrqb Nope Sorry buddy he's going to the Giants @derekcarrqb Nope Sorry buddy he's going to the Giants

The Nationals have an MLB-worst 31-63 record this year. They haven’t posted a winning season since their World Series triumph in 2019. It is unclear when or if they will be in a position to challenge at the top anytime soon.

Soto is still only 23. Signing a 15-year extension would have virtually ensured that he spends his entire career in Washington.

For a player of his incredible potential, no one can fault him for having ambitions higher than what his current employers can provide. It’s best for both parties that a trade is agreed upon soon.

Who is going to break their bank for him? That remains to be answered. What seems obvious for now is that Juan Soto’s departure from the Nationals is now a matter of when, and not if.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far