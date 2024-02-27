"Sources say….. I’m back" - Kike Hernandez announces Dodgers return on a one year contract amid widespread interest

Los Angeles Dodgers fans had some more good news on Monday as veteran utility man Kike Hernandez announced he had re-signed with the team for the 2024 MLB season. Having spent the majority of his career with the LA side, the 32-year-old returned to the team after a brief spell with the Boston Red Sox last year. After much anticipation in the past few weeks, Hernandez has finally re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Kike Hernandez was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2009 MLB Draft and went on to make his majoe league debut for them in 2014. The next month, he was traded to the Miami Marlins, where he spent the remainder of the year. Joining the Dodgers the following year, the Puerto Rican slowly established himself as an elite defensive player and a capable hitter, filling the utility role admirably.

He has since won the World Series with LA and also bagged two Fielding Bible awards. He then joined the Red Sox, making 54 appearances for them, hitting .262 with five homers and 30 RBIs. Over his time in LA he has made a great connection with the fans and become one of their favorites. Hence they were overjoyed when he tweeted on Monday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sources say….. I’m back!!! First to break news myself."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dodgers trade Manuel Margot to the Twins to make room for Kike Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly traded center fielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins on Monday, after acquiring him in the Tyler Glasnow trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last month.

Expand Tweet

Just hours later, they re-signed veteran utility player Kike Hernandez on a one-year, $4 million contract for the 2024 MLB season. The Dodgers also parted with infield prospect Rayne Doncon and cash in return for infield prospect Noah Miller from the Twins.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.