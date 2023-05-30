After winning their division for the first time since 2018 last season, the Cleveland Guardians have every intent on following up their success in 2022 with a strong 2023.

Pitching, in particular, has been a saving grace for the team. The Cleveland Guardians currently have a team ERA of 3.69, placing them 5th out of 30 MLB teams.

However, despite the relative success, accuracy has not been a strong suit for Guardians' arms. With just 402 strikeouts this season, the team ranks last in the MLB in the category.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent appearance against the Baltimore Orioles, Guardians pitcher Logan Allen was facing off against O's shortstop Jorge Mateo. With a 2-2 count, Allen was set to deliver when the umpire called time on the at-bat. Unfortunately, Logan had already begun his pitch, and sent the ball about twelve feet over Mateo's head.

Cut4 @Cut4 Wait for the pitch trail 🤣 Wait for the pitch trail 🤣 https://t.co/RUZzfNn4yA

"Wait for the pitch trail" - Cut4

Due to time being called, the pitch was never counted. However, fans were sure to take to Twitter to comment on one of the most unconventional pitches that the MLB has seen this season.

Joe Tkacz @TkaczJoe @Cut4 ☠️ @MLB That looked like me one year, I was trying to throw someone out at home from just in behind second base and I sailed it over the backstop.☠️ @Cut4 @MLB That looked like me one year, I was trying to throw someone out at home from just in behind second base and I sailed it over the backstop. 😬😬☠️

Because Jorge Mateo had already called for a timeout earlier in the at-bat, the request for time had to have come from Cleveland Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher.

Kevin Kresse @Kressemedown @Cut4 @MLB The time calls after the pitchers started their motion need to stop @Cut4 @MLB The time calls after the pitchers started their motion need to stop

Although no serious attempt was made, replays clearly reveal Jorge Mateo lifting his bat as if he thought about swinging at Allen's wild pitch. Fans found the half-asked move particularly amusing.

Despite the awkward episode, Logan Allen had a tremendous game. The 24-year-old struck out a career-high ten batters over seven innings in the Guardians' 5-0 win. The K's made Allen the second pitcher in Cleveland franchise history after Herb Score to have eight or more strikeouts in three of his first seven career starts.

Cleveland Guardians boast some exciting young pitching, despite awkward toss

The top three pitchers on the Cleveland Guardians this season are all under 27. Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee, both 24, have a combined ERA of 2.80 and have together amassed about 80 strikeouts.

Just 3.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins and 1.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in their division, watch out for the young guns within the Guardians lineup to make a difference.

Although the Cleveland Guardians may not have the best pitching in the league, the quality of young arms coming up through the system gives Guardians fans plenty of reasons to look forward to the future.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes