Spencer Arrighetti Injury Update: Astros pitcher exits Cardinals game after getting struck with a 103.8 mph comebacker

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was pulled out after the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals due to a calf contusion he suffered from a 103.8 mph combebacker. Making his tenth appearance in his debut season in the major leagues, the threw the third inning for the Astros before being pulled out ahead of the fourth. Arrighetti was hit in the leg by a nasty comebacker in the second, but he managed to recover and get the batter out at first before falling to the ground in pain.

Spencer Arrighetti played college baseball in Texas before being selected by the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut in the Florida Complex League and made his way up the minors over the next two years. In April this year, Arrighetti was called up by the Astros to make his major league debut against the Kansas City Royals.

While the Astros have been mired by several injuries to pitchers this season, Arrighetti has stepped up and shown plenty of promise as a rookie. After being hit by a comebacker on Tuesday, he managed to recover and complete the play and stayed on for another inning. He gave up three hits and one run while recording four strikeouts in what was only his tenth major league appearance.

While his injury will be monitored by Houston, the damage is reportedly not believed to be severe and he could be back in action as early as Monday next week.

Houston Astros complete victory over the Cardinals despite Spencer Arrighetti injury

Already facing a shortage of pitchers, the Houston Astros were dealt another blow when Spencer Arrighetti had to be pulled from Tuesday's game due to a calf contusion. However, they recorded a much needed 8-5 victory to ensure their second win of the series over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Astros took an early 6-1 lead in the game thanks to some smart batting and effective baserunning from their offence. While the Cardinals fought back with two home runs in the seventh, Houston's Victor Caratini sacrifice fly in the seventh allowed Jake Meyers to score and secure the win. The Astros now have a chance to sweep the Cardinals before they travel to face the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.

