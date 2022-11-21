2022 will be remembered as a historic season for the Seattle Mariners. The team broke their long-dreaded playoff drought that dates back to the days of Ichiro and even proceeded to make an appearance in the American League Division Series.
Spearheaded by American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and backed up by Ty France, Eugenio Suarez and the pitching crew led by mid-season acquisition Luis Castillo, the team looks set to make another postseason appearance in 2023.
What's even more exciting for the Mariners faithful, however, is the news that the team has looked into the possibility of signing multiple-time All-Star and former World Series champion Trea Turner to polish their middle infield.
"The #Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner, Kolton Wong, Gleyber Torres and all the other free agent middle infielders. Jerry Dipoto President made it clear that their ownership will provide the resources to sign one of the big free agent middle infielders if it makes sense." - @ Jim Bowden
The report came from MLB analyst Jim Bowden stating that Mariners President Jerry Dipoto has looked into the possibility of bringing in either Turner, Milwaukee Brewer Kolten Wong, or New York Yankee Gleyber Torres to bolster their infield.
The circulating rumors ignited a sense of excitement for Seattle fans.
"Spoiler. Trea Turner makes sense 100% of the time"
"Please let Trea day happen."
It would be interesting to see who Seattle can lure among the three high-caliber players. With the team's outfield and pitching concerns addressed, a boost to the middle infield is much needed, especially with Eugenio Suarez being the only consistent performer in the position.
Seattle Mariners acquire Cooper Hummel
Seattle acquired catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for 2020 American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis.
Hummel has a slash line of .176/.204/.307 with three homer and 17 RBIs last season. The move makes total sense for Seattle as they've at least got something out of an oft-injured Kyle Lewis.
The switch-hitting 27-year-old will now split time in the outfield with Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez, Taylor Trammell, and Jarred Kelenic.