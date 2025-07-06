Sportscaster describes hesitation in backing Pete Crow-Armstrong for a major Cubs role

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs is having an excellent 2025 season. Until now, the 23-year-old outfielder has amassed 344 at-bats with an average of .270. However, regardless of his performances, a popular sportscaster is not sure what Crow-Armstrong will end up being.

During an appearance on "Nothing Personal with David Samson" podcast on Friday, Samson told sportscaster Boog Sciambi that if the Chicago Cubs have Kyle Tucker for a year, then the team does not need Crow-Armstrong as the centerpiece of the team, but as a second starter.

Samson asked Sciambi for his opinion on the same.

"I still think we're at a place where you can't realistically say what Pete Crow-Armstrong is going to end up being," Sciambi said (6:09 onwards). "The whole thing in analyzing what he's done this year is, I mean the Cubs traded for him, he had less than 30 professional at-bats. So, part of what this has been so unexpected is no baseline has been set.

:So, I can't sit here and say what Pete Crow-Armstrong is going to look like. I would use even your argument against you from the standpoint of maybe they let Kyle Tucker go."

Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 season. Like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Tucker is also having a decent season with the Cubs. As of this writing, Tucker has 332 at-bats with an average of .283. He also has a total of 17 home runs to his name.

Pete Crow-Armstrong revealed his feelings after being selected for the All-Star game alongside Kyle Tucker

As mentioned above, Pete Crow-Armstrong is currently having his best MLB season since making his debut in 2023. Armstrong's performance this year has led to him being confirmed as one of the starting outfielders for the National League in the 2025 All-Star game.

It will be noted that Crow-Armstrong will be playing the 2025 All-Star game alongside players like Kyle Tucker and Ronald Acuna Jr. On Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong expressed his feelings about becoming an All-Star and playing alongside the likes of Tucker and Acuna Jr.

"Obviously (becoming an All-Star) is one of the cooler accomplishments thus far in my playing career," Crow-Armstrong said during a post game interview on Thursday (Timestamp: 0:07). ... "Throwing myself into an outfield with Kyle Tucker and Ronald Acuna Jr. to start an All-Star game is really cool, but I'm just so grateful that people have been touched by how I like to play the game."

Further, Pete Armstrong said that the fan vote he received is the biggest compliment of all. It must be noted that the 2025 All-Star game will be played between the National League and the American League on July 15th at Truist Park in Atlanta.

