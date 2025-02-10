Sportscaster rules out Alex Bregman joining the Mets, outlines multiple reasons

After signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year deal on Wednesday, the New York Mets are more or less done with the free agency. Yet, some believe they might be onto Alex Bregman, who remains unsigned with less than three weeks to go into Spring Training.

On Sunday, sportscaster Evan Roberts dismissed the notion of some Mets who want GM David Stearns to sign the two-time World Series champion. Roberts highlighted a couple of reasons why signing Bregman doesn't make sense.

"As far as Alex Bregman’s concerned, we got to throw that one away," Roberts said (7:30 onwards). "A couple of things—number one, Bregman, who's that last elite-level free agent standing, has not shown any interest in taking a short-term, high-AAV deal. Number two, the Mets are already in the luxury tax, and I think there's a line."

Roberts noted that while he's happy that the Mets have signed back Alonso, the Mets will no longer cross the luxury tax line, especially when they already have everything they need.

"But they are not then going to throw, let's say, $35 million a year at Alex Bregman. So, it's a nice fantasy, but it's not happening," Roberts added.

Why Mets won't be an ideal fit for Alex Bregman?

There's a reason why Alex Bregman would no longer fit with the Mets, especially after signing Pete Alonso to a $54 million contract.

With Alonso back, Mark Vientos will likely stay put at third base. Had they not signed Alonso, there was a chance the Mets could shift Vientos to first base and have Bregman play third. However, that no longer remains a possibility. While Bregman could still play second, the Mets have already spent a lot this offseason and doing more will already add to their payroll.

However, Bregman is still one of the best free agents remaining on the market, with several teams including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox reportedly still negotiating with him.

While Bregman wants a contract in the neighborhood of $180 million, Spotrac's projections state that he will sign a deal worth $120 million over four years.

