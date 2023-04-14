Sportsurge MLB Alternate Streams: How to watch and more info

The 2023 MLB season is well underway, with plenty of drama, injuries, high-scoring matchups, and electric plays already providing fans with elite baseball action. So far this season, fans have been treated to a dramatic increase in stolen bases, a plethora of home runs, and the introduction of the highly-successful pitch clock rules.

AP Oddities @AP_Oddities Just swing: The pitch clock hasn't just made baseball quicker. It's quieter now, too. Players are finding that there's no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball's new pace-of-play initiative. apne.ws/p7HYhwL Just swing: The pitch clock hasn't just made baseball quicker. It's quieter now, too. Players are finding that there's no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball's new pace-of-play initiative. apne.ws/p7HYhwL

"Just swing: The pitch clock hasn't just made baseball quicker. It's quieter now, too. Players are finding that there's no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball's new pace-of-play initiative." - @AP_Oddities

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With all of the excitement of the new season, fans have done their best not to miss a moment of action. As technology continues to grow, fans have more and more access to games thanks to programs such as MLB.TV.

Various broadcasting channels such as the YES Network and NESN will have games available throughout the season, as well as various games being played on channels such as ESPN, Bally Sports, or MLB.TV.

CNET @CNET

cnet.co/40XHpYR T-Mobile said that it'll continue to offer its customers free MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028 as part of the company's latest deal with Major League Baseball. T-Mobile said that it'll continue to offer its customers free MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028 as part of the company's latest deal with Major League Baseball.cnet.co/40XHpYR

"T-Mobile said that it'll continue to offer its customers free http://MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028 as part of the company's latest deal with Major League Baseball." - @CNET

However, for fans who do not have access to any of the programs listed above or are unable to afford the costly subscription prices, there will be streams available online, namely on Reddit. Sports fans have constantly turned to Reddit to find streams of various sporting events, including the NHL, UFC, and NBA.

While some of these streams may or may not be legal, the streams are there for people who can find them. Sites such as VIPBox and Sportsurge.net offer a variety of streams for fans to use on Opening Day, as well as the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

Ian @_Yanathan at this point it feels like mlb is partnering with sportsurge at this point it feels like mlb is partnering with sportsurge

"at this point it feels like mlb is partnering with sportsurge" - @_Yanathan

Sportsurge has become one of the most popular alternative streaming sites for every baseball game due to its variety of links and relatively simple user interface. Fans of the game will simply need to close any pop-up in order to access the HD-quality streams. No registration is necessary, so for security purposes, do not sign up for anything before watching your desired game.

MLB games on Sportsurge are not subject to blackouts

Another reason baseball fans are flocking to sites such as Sportsurge is the fact that the streams are not subject to local broadcast blackouts. Baseball fans are growing more and more frustrated to discover that they are unable to catch their favorite team in action due to these blackouts.

Poll : 0 votes