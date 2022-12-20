Dan McLaughlin, a longtime play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest, resigned on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in a St. Louis suburb on December 4.

McLaughlin, in a statement, said:

“I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally's Sports Midwest.

He expressed his gratitude:

I thank all of the people of Bally's for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

For the past 24 years, McLaughlin, a native of St. Louis, has been in charge of calling crucial moments for the Cardinals.

He began while working with and then taking over for Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck.

St. Louis Cardinals’ announcer Dan McLaughlin was previously charged with two DWIs

McLaughlin was charged with two DWIs, one in 2010 and the other in 2011, and he pleaded guilty to both. The 2010 charge resulted in a penalty of two years of probation, while the 2011 charge resulted in a sentence of a suspended 90-day term.

It was a "mutual decision" for McLaughlin to depart the position after 24 years in front of the microphone, the Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest, and McLaughlin declared in a joint statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday.

This is what a joint statement from the Cardinals and Bally Sports read:

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

McLaughlin has frequently stated that calling Cardinals games was the career he had always envisioned.

