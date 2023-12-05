According to the latest reports from an MLB Insider, iconic catcher Yadier Molina is set to join the St. Louis Cardinals' staff in some capacity ahead of next season. The former catcher played for the Cardinals for almost two decades during his playing career and is now set to join their staff for the next season. While his exact role in the team has not been outlined yet, fans are excited to see one of their favorites return to the clubhouse.

Yadier Molina was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2000 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2004 after rising through the minor leagues. He went on to play 19 seasons with the Cardinals over the course of his career, winning two World Series titles in that time. He is also a 10-time All-Star and has won the Golden Glove award nine times.

Throughout his playing career, Molina had become a fan favorite and a central part of the Cardinals roster. After a hugely disappointing season in the MLB last year where they finished the regular season bottom of their division, fans were happy to see a familiar face. Molina's previous stint with the club was at a different time and fans are hoping for his mentality in the clubhouse next season.

"That's good news," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Future manager," added another.

Where does Yadier Molina fit into the Cardinals staff?

There is no doubt about the experience and mentality that Yadier Molina will bring to the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse next year, but there is still some uncertainty about his role. While his joining is reported to be just a matter of time, his role has not yet been finalized, though he's expected to help the catching department.

The Cardinals have a lot of work to do before the start of the MLB season and their roster is expected to look a lot different come March. In that light, the two-time World Series champion's role would likely be to work with the catchers and pitchers on their defensive work as they look to build a competitive team next year.

