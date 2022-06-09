“The fact that T.J. McFarland is still on this Cardinals team is a disgrace” - St. Louis Cardinals fans are furious after pitcher forgets how many outs there are and costs his team a run   

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher T.J. McFarland made a terrible mistake on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. After coming on to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning, McFarland forgot how many outs his team had. Considering the bases were loaded, that turned out to be a pretty costly blunder.
With one out and a 1-1 count, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena blooped a lazy hit right up to McFarland. He grabbed it and turned his back on home plate, looking toward first base. Upon seeing this, the runner on third base broke for home plate. McFarland jogged toward first base and tossed the ball. Then, he turned to jog to the dugout. He looked around. Nobody else on his team was moving with him. The baserunners held their ground. That's when the look of realization washed over McFarland -- he had made a terrible mistake.
Here's how Twitter reacted.
This St. Louis Cardinals fan was feeling pretty bitter toward McFarland. They wanted to keep him in the game and run up his earned-run average. In fairness, it's already high enough at 7.65.
This user was furious because he thought the Rays were about to mount a comeback. They were down by three runs, and then McFarland's blunder made it four.
This user thinks McFarland's been skipping team meetings.
This Cardinals fan doesn't want to hear any defense of McFarland. It would be pretty hard to make a case for him here. The play was clearly at home plate.
Here's a funny detail: it's McFarland's birthday today. That extra year looked like it was getting to him already.
This user doesn't understand how and why McFarland is still a major-league pitcher.
This St. Louis Cardinals fan elaborated on the same subject. They used much more detail and reasoning. In their words, McFarland is "sub-par" and has "no genuine skill set." Ouch.
This user had some comforting words for McFarland. Aging tends to make everyone more forgetful.
Too bad the rest of the Cardinals fanbase isn't wishing him a happy birthday.