“The fact that T.J. McFarland is still on this Cardinals team is a disgrace” - St. Louis Cardinals fans are furious after pitcher forgets how many outs there are and costs his team a run   

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher T.J. McFarland made a terrible mistake on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. After coming on to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning, McFarland forgot how many outs his team had. Considering the bases were loaded, that turned out to be a pretty costly blunder.

With one out and a 1-1 count, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena blooped a lazy hit right up to McFarland. He grabbed it and turned his back on home plate, looking toward first base. Upon seeing this, the runner on third base broke for home plate. McFarland jogged toward first base and tossed the ball. Then, he turned to jog to the dugout. He looked around. Nobody else on his team was moving with him. The baserunners held their ground. That's when the look of realization washed over McFarland -- he had made a terrible mistake.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia T.J. McFarland forgot how many outs were in the inning and ends up throwing to first instead of home. T.J. McFarland forgot how many outs were in the inning and ends up throwing to first instead of home. https://t.co/EJ4rHBssTJ

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher T.J. McFarland has a brutal 7.65 earned run average over 20 relief innings this season

This St. Louis Cardinals fan was feeling pretty bitter toward McFarland. They wanted to keep him in the game and run up his earned-run average. In fairness, it's already high enough at 7.65.

Kevin Ham @kevh14 @kyler416 I would punish McFarland by making him pitch the rest of the game and see if we can get the ERA up to 20. @kyler416 I would punish McFarland by making him pitch the rest of the game and see if we can get the ERA up to 20.

This user was furious because he thought the Rays were about to mount a comeback. They were down by three runs, and then McFarland's blunder made it four.

Paul Gruendler @gruendler_paul Way to go McFarland stupid mistake cost us 2 runs. We get back in the game and you give it back. Way to go McFarland stupid mistake cost us 2 runs. We get back in the game and you give it back.

This user thinks McFarland's been skipping team meetings.

TheBoatGuy (32-24) @lilbabystan5 @RedbirdReject McFarland must’ve skipped the meeting they had after Gio didn’t step on first @RedbirdReject McFarland must’ve skipped the meeting they had after Gio didn’t step on first

This Cardinals fan doesn't want to hear any defense of McFarland. It would be pretty hard to make a case for him here. The play was clearly at home plate.

Brandon Browning @browning743 No Danny, do not try to spin that into McFarland doing a good job because a ball didn’t get out of the infield. Nope nope nope #STLCards No Danny, do not try to spin that into McFarland doing a good job because a ball didn’t get out of the infield. Nope nope nope #STLCards

Here's a funny detail: it's McFarland's birthday today. That extra year looked like it was getting to him already.

RT Cardinals @RTCARDINALS On his birthday McFarland makes his biggest blunder of the year #STLvsTB On his birthday McFarland makes his biggest blunder of the year #STLvsTB

This user doesn't understand how and why McFarland is still a major-league pitcher.

Tim Kanak @fantasyaceball Does anyone know why TJ McFarland is still in the majors? Does anyone know why TJ McFarland is still in the majors?

This St. Louis Cardinals fan elaborated on the same subject. They used much more detail and reasoning. In their words, McFarland is "sub-par" and has "no genuine skill set." Ouch.

Hunter Ives @IvesBaseballSTL Moving forward, there is absolutely no logical reason why McFarland should remain on this team. It’s not just the ignorant play where he forgot how many outs there were. It’s a series of reasons. Inexcusable. He has nothing to offer. He is sub-par. No genuine skill set. He goes. Moving forward, there is absolutely no logical reason why McFarland should remain on this team. It’s not just the ignorant play where he forgot how many outs there were. It’s a series of reasons. Inexcusable. He has nothing to offer. He is sub-par. No genuine skill set. He goes.

This user had some comforting words for McFarland. Aging tends to make everyone more forgetful.

Andrew Stout @ThomasACStout That's ok, we all get forgetful as we get older. Happy birthday T. J. McFarland #STLCards That's ok, we all get forgetful as we get older. Happy birthday T. J. McFarland #STLCards

Too bad the rest of the Cardinals fanbase isn't wishing him a happy birthday.

