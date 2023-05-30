The St. Louis Cardinals are in last place in the National League Central, but general manager John Mozeliak is not giving up hope.
In a recent interview with Bally Sports Midwest, Mozeliak emphasized that the team does not plan on being sellers at the trade deadline in two months. He said:
"Where our division is headed, it's going to remain very competitive. We're going to be looking at ways that can really help this club."
After having the worst start to their season since 1973, the St. Louis Cardinals have been playing better baseball lately. However, they entered Tuesday's game against the Royals with a 24-32 record. They are just half a game up on the Washington Nationals for the worst record in the National League.
Mozeliak's words have some truth. Yes, the team has struggled. But it's important to note that they are in a weak division. Despite being last in the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals are only 5.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cardinals have won five of their last 10 games. They are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the best record in the division during that span.
If they were in the NL East or West, they would be well behind the division lead. But as they currently stand, the team is still in position to compete for top spot in their division.
The Cardinals are in danger of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2018. St. Louis hasn't won a World Series since 2011, and the self-appointed "Best fans in baseball" are getting restless.
St. Louis Cardinals haven't finished last in a generation
The Cardinals have not finished last in their division since 1990, when they went 70-92 and finished dead last in the NL East. This dates back to an era when the league had only three divisions.