It's been a difficult season for the St. Louis Cardinals, however, the team will end the year with a bang as club legend Adam Wainwright will sing during the final weekend homestand. Although the 2023 campaign has been a disappointment, the franchise won't let it take away from the farewell celebration of Wainwright.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the final weekend homestand will be a three-day celebration for the illustrious career of the starting pitcher. The celebration of Adam Wainwright's 18-year career will stretch over the course of the entire weekend, with the pitcher projected to start one of the games.

On Friday, September 29th, fans will be treated to a Wainwright-theme shirt giveaway, which says “Forever in the Waino Era”. Fans will also be treated to a pre-game concert from local St. Louis cover band Taylor Made.

The Saturday of the St. Louis Cardinals final homestand will see Adam Wainwright perform after the game. It's believed that Waino will perform three songs from his upcoming album.

On Sunday, October 1, the Cardinals will celebrate the career of Wainwright in a pre-game ceremony. The event with re-live the veteran's 18-year career with St. Louis, as well as feature several of his former teammates and coaches. It would be unsurprising to see the likes of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols make an appearance.

The 42-year-old will retire at the end of the season, and while he has struggled mightily in 2023, he will remembered fondly by St. Louis Cardinals fans. So far this season, Wainwright has posted a dismal 4-11 record with a 7.95 ERA and a 1.979 WHIP.

Adam Wainwright will always be a St. Louis Cardinals legend, but will he reach the National Hall of Fame?

There is a possibility that Wainwright could reach the Hall of Fame, but it is no guarantee. Throughout his career, he won a World Series and has been selected to the All-Star game three times. While he has never won a Cy Young Award, he was in the top 3 on four occasions. While a Cy Young Award does not guarantee entry, it certainly helps.

If Wainwright does not pitch again this season, he will finish his career with 199 wins (which is good for 122nd in MLB history), his 2,199 strikeouts have him 66th all-time, and his 44.6 career WAR (wins above replacement) has him 141st in league history.

