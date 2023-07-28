The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be sellers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, with pitcher Jack Flaherty almost certain to be moved. The Cardinals were expected to be one of the better teams in the National League Central, many had them as favorites to win the division.

Instead, their disastrous season has made many talented players available at the trade deadline.

It is easy for fans to discuss these players and their value, or lack of it, in trades. But these players are still humans just trying to do as well as they can at their jobs, just like all of us.

So when discussions and reports center around a team that currently employs them no longer employing them, it makes sense it would affect their work performance.

Katie Woo of The Athletic shared the comments from Flaherty in her trade deadline piece:

Katie Woo @katiejwoo

theathletic.com/4724402/2023/0… In this story from last night: The Cardinals have not had any recent talks with Jack Flaherty about a possible extension, dating back to spring. #STLCards

"I won't lie, I was a little bit distracted. This is probably the first time I've ever been distracted over something that wasn't baseball... It just kind of happened" - Jack Flaherty

He is specifically referring to the final innings of his outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In total, he pitched five innings and allowed only three runs, but the sixth-inning home run he allowed could have been avoided, by his estimation, at least.

Flaherty was emotional about the prospect of this being his last game with the Cardinals, sharing a moment with his family:

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty shared an emotional hug with his mom after what likely is his last start in a #STLCards uniform. The reality began to hit him today. He’s a free agent after the season and there has been no contract talks.

If it was indeed his last start, he has had a great run with the Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals hoped they wouldn't have to trade Jack Flaherty

St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks

Jack Flaherty has been a consistently solid pitcher for the Cardinals for some time now, but contract negotiations are reportedly not going well. Without the guarantee of an extension, it is almost certain the team will trade him before he leaves in free agency.

The Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins or any other starting pitcher-needy MLB team will likely be interested in adding him. If his talent can be utilized correctly, he could be a difference-maker in the playoffs.