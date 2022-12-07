After the retirement of the great Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals are now in search of a possible replacement—and it would come in the unlikeliest of places.

It is suggested that the Cardinals are pursuing All-Star Willson Contreras, who just left their archrival, the Chicago Cubs. Contreras spent six seasons with the Cubs, where he became a three-time All-Star and was a part of the 2016 World Series-winning squad.

"#STLCards remain among favorites for Willson Contreras. Looking toward a longtime star of main rival for possible Yadier replacement." - @ Jon Heyman

Knowing the history between the two squads, the rumor makes up for interesting chatter from different sides of the MLB fanbase.

Willson Contreras finished his 2022 season with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a.243 batting average. With the void left by Molina in the backstop role, it would make perfect sense for the St. Louis Cardinals to chase after the three-time All-Star and former World Series champion.

If Contreras chooses not to sign with the Cards, the team could still explore other options, such as Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays or Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics.

St. Louis Cardinals 2022 season

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two

Led by the youngest manager in the MLB, Oli Marmol, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the divisional pennant after posting a 93-69 record. Going into the season, the Milwaukee Brewers were slightly fancied to come away with the NL Central crown. However, a meltdown in the second half of the season saw the Cards dislodge the Brew Crew.

The Cardinals displayed their trademark defense, with Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan each taking home Gold Gloves. This, combined with the offensive firepower of Arenado and NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, powered St. Louis throughout the year.

As the third seed in the NL, they faced the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card. Unfortunately, their hot bats went cold against the Phillies and they were swept 2-0. Philadelphia would then go all the way to the World Series before being stopped by the juggernaut Houston Astros squad in this year's Fall Classic.

