“Stanton 2-run bomb obviously” “The Contreras brothers playing for the same team” - MLB fans share their favorite takeaways from star-studded All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game is never short on memorable moments. The 94th edition of the Midsummer Classic was no different.

The American League won 3-2 on the night and continued their recent dominance over the National League. The AL won for the ninth straight time, stretching their all-time ASG record to 47-43.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX What was your favorite moment from last night's All-Star Game? What was your favorite moment from last night's All-Star Game?

"What was your favourite moment from last night's All-Star Game?" - FOX Sports: MLB

This year’s All-Star game had a little bit of everything. Fans got to witness some mic’d up comedy gold, a stunning comeback, and a hero rising to the occasion. There were also a few things that didn’t go down well.

MLB fans share their favorite All-Star Game moments

Following the game, MLB fans took to Twitter to share their favorite ASG moments. There were plenty to choose from, but some obvious ones were among the top picks.

Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah didn’t just deliver an All-Star caliber performance on Tuesday, he also provided All-Star entertainment. Manoah was mic’d up while on the mound. His relentless self-commentary was what you call comedy gold.

He struck out three NL hitters in William Contreras, Joc Pederson, and Ronald Acuna Jr. “Three punchies! Let’s go!” Manoah yelled after striking out Acuna.

What a legend Shohei Ohtani is! While on deck, the Los Angeles Angels superstar made sure to make the day of a few young fans eagerly waiting for his autograph. It’s a moment these kids will never forget.

jur🤠大谷 翔平 @jur_png @mom2mjka @MLBONFOX For real, those kids will never forget it 🥰 There was a clip where one of them looked like he was praying for Shohei to notice them 🥺🥹 and he did! even when he was already on deck @mom2mjka @MLBONFOX For real, those kids will never forget it 🥰 There was a clip where one of them looked like he was praying for Shohei to notice them 🥺🥹 and he did! even when he was already on deck 😅 https://t.co/uM1HvWINit

The Contreras brothers have now joined a very exclusive list. Willson (Chicago Cubs) and William (Atlanta Braves) batted back-to-back on Tuesday. In doing so, they became only the fifth pair of brothers to start together in an All-Star Game.

Not everything was perfect. There’s something that didn’t go down well among fans. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took over the AL dugout in the fifth inning to conduct some rapid-fire interviews. The purpose of doing that was simply to provide mid-game entertainment. Some fans, however, seem far from entertained.

That’s because, when Ortiz was the center of attention, MLB legend Miguel Cabrera, who was playing his final All-Star Game, was batting. Hence, some fans considered it disrespectful that the broadcasting focus was not on him.

Bailey Boo🕊🇺🇦 @Beaches_1989 🏻 We don’t need distractions like that when the game is actually happening. @MLBONFOX I can tell you my LEAST favorite moment: that ridiculous Big Papi stunt during what is likely Miggy’s last All-Star game at bat! Poorly timed and completely disrespectful.🏻 We don’t need distractions like that when the game is actually happening. @MLBONFOX I can tell you my LEAST favorite moment: that ridiculous Big Papi stunt during what is likely Miggy’s last All-Star game at bat! Poorly timed and completely disrespectful. 👎🏻 We don’t need distractions like that when the game is actually happening.

The National League led 2-0 after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt homered off Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McLanahan in the very first inning.

The AL tied the score after New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth two-run homer. Minnesota Twins’ Byron Baxton stepped up right after and put the AL ahead, which was enough to seal the comeback.

Canuck Baller @NoName11479074 @MLBONFOX Stanton 2-run bomb obviously directly followed by the Buxton solo bomb. Also Clase closing the game with 3-straight Ks on 10 pitches. @MLBONFOX Stanton 2-run bomb obviously directly followed by the Buxton solo bomb. Also Clase closing the game with 3-straight Ks on 10 pitches.

Stanton was later declared to be the All-Star Game MVP. Needless to say, fans loved every bit of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far