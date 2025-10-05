"Step the f**** up" - Fans unimpressed as Aaron Judge talks optimism despite Yankees’ postseason flop vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees were blown away in a 10-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series opener. After a closely fought game, the Yankees' bullpen had a major meltdown in the seventh and eighth innings.

After the game, captain Aaron Judge remained upbeat about the team's chances going forward. As per the slugger, the Yankees can create game-winning chances going forward.

"I like our chances," Judge said. "We've got to keep getting those opportunities and we're going to come through when we need to."

Yankees fans were having none of it as they took to X to voice their displeasure. Here are a few reactions:

"How about step the f*** up for once in the postseason," a fan said.

Korey 🐅 @BengalsKorey @snyyankees How about step the fuck up for once in the postseason

"You’ve had plenty of chances, Pal," a fan commented.

Juan Daly @SlayTruthDaily @snyyankees You’ve had plenty of chances, Pal

"It's been nearly a decade of this s**t. Yall never actually come through," a fan said.

My Sports Teams Suck @HeyImAJ @snyyankees It's been nearly a decade of this shit. Yall never actually come through

Fans also directed their anger at Aaron Judge for an at-bat that could have blown open the game in the Yanks' favor. In the top of the sixth innings, the Bombers loaded the bases with zero outs.

Judge got a full count out of starter Kevin Gausman on seven pitches, before swinging on a splitter outside the box. The Yankees could only manage a run through Cody Bellinger and the innings ended with Toronto keeping a 2-1 lead.

"Well, if Judge didn’t swing at a clear ball 4 just above the dirt, I might like the Yankee chances too. Right now, that K has dictated the series," a fan reacted.

Jay grant @Jaygran38912845 @snyyankees Well, if Judge didn’t swing at a clear ball 4 just above the dirt, I might like the Yankee chances too. Right now, that K has dictated the series.

"Says the guy whom never comes through when they need him to. #MrNotober," another fan said.

Morgan Gale ✴️✴️ @MorganGale4 @snyyankees Says the guy whom never comes through when they need him to. #MrNotober

"Oh so you have the opportunity to walk but you decide to swing for the fences 7ft off the plate???" a fan questioned.

Brian Daly @Bri_Dale @snyyankees Oh so you have the opportunity to walk but you decide to swing for the fences 7ft off the plate???

"My brother in christ, this team will go as far as YOU take them. Please figure it out," another fan said.

Zach @Zach6407 @snyyankees My brother in christ, this team will go as far as YOU take them. Please figure it out.

For a team that is dependent on Judge for a lot of its offense, he has hit 34-for-168 at an average of .202 with 20 RBIs and 9 home runs in playoff matchups since 2019. He is, however, tied with Mookie Betts and Riley Greene for most hits in this year's postseason so far at 6 hits, with 2 of them coming on Saturday.

Kevin Gausman gives insight into his splitter that struck out Aaron Judge

Kevin Gausman made his feelings known after the game about the payoff pitch that got Aaron Judge swinging. For the starter, the splitter was necessary knowing pitching to the 2x MVP anywhere near the zone could put them in danger of a grand slam.

“I thought the pitch before really set up the split down and away,” Gausman said. “In that moment, to be honest, I'm fine walking him. He can blow that game right open with one swing.”

Gausman finished with 5.2 innings of 1 earned run, the RBI-walk to Bellinger. The two teams will face off on Sunday, with Max Fried starting for the Yankees facing Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays.

