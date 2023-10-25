The Arizona Diamondbacks have shocked the world by reaching the World Series for the first time since 2001. Although their roster is strong, many did not expect to see the D-Backs slug their way through the postseason, earning the championship berth.

No one may have been more surprised than out-spoken radio host Chris Mad Dog Russo. The long-time sports talk show host was so confident that the Philadelphia Phillies would eliminate the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series that he risked his career on it.

The 64-year-old radio personality said that if the D-Backs were able to win both the sixth and seventh game of the NLCS, he would retire from his job. Russo's bold proclamation quickly backfired, as Arizona did indeed win the final two games of the series, securing its ticket to the World Series.

Russo also heard it from "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith, who said that while he would allow Mad Dog to speak on the episode. However, he said:

"This show is gonna be dedicated to the Diamondbacks shutting you up."

The polarizing Stephen A. Smith had fun with his co-host, saying that now that Russo is "retired," he would be running errands and doing whatever he wanted during the episode.

The Arizona Diamondbacks surprised not only Chris "Mad Dog" Russo but the entire gambling community

The D-Backs' run to the World Series was completely out of left field. Teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves were among the betting favorites to win the World Series at the start of the season.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Arizona opened the season with seemingly no chance of making it this far. At the beginning of the year, the D-Backs had a 15.3% chance of reaching the playoffs, with only a 0.5% chance of winning the World Series. Now, they sit only four victories away from raising the Commissioner's Trophy.