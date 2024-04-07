Stephen Strasburg retirement: 2019 World Series MVP officially hangs it up after contract dispute with Nationals

Former All-Star pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been listed as "retired" by the MLB after he came to a settlement agreement with the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Having played a huge role in their World Series win in 2019, the 35-year-old pitcher has suffered injuries in recent years, with his last start coming in 2022. An announcement regarding his retirement has been expected since his dispute with the team in August last year, but it has now been finalized by both sides.

The Washington Nationals picked Stephen Strasburg in the 2009 MLB Draft, making his debut in 2011. He went on to establish himself as one of the league's best pitchers, earning three All-Star appearances over the years. However, his career peaked in 2019, when he helped the Nationals win the World Series and was named World Series MVP.

Following his MVP performance in the World Series, the Nationals were eager to retain Strasburg and signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract.

However, his career has derailed due to injuries since then. The major concern behind his fitness was thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a nerve and blood disorder that affected his mobility near the shoulder and ribs.

Despite undergoing surgery in 2021, he has failed to recover and has now reached a settlement with the Nationals and announced his retirement.

What are the details behind Stephen Strasburg's settlement agreement with the Nationals?

Stephen Strasburg's situation with the Washington Nationals caught the attention of the public when it was rumored that he would retire in August last year. However, some reports suggested that the team was trying to modify their original agreement, which resulted in talks of retirement falling apart.

The two parties have now reportedly agreed and The Washington Post's Andrew Golden reports that the MLB team has agreed to honour Strasburg's contract. However, a certain amount from the $245 million is believed to have been deferred by the pitcher, the exact amount of which is yet unknown.

