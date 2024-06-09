"Steve Cohen can outbid everybody" - Alex Rodriguez warns Yankees of Mets' threat, urges Bronx Bombers to prevent Juan Soto's free agency

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez gave his opinion on Juan Soto's contract. Rodriguez urged the Bronx Bombers to tie the Dominican slugger to a long-term contract before he hits free agency after the end of the 2024 season.

Juan Soto has hit the ground running for the Yankees following his headline acquisition in the offseason. However, the 25-year-old star is expected to hit free agency after his current deal expires, something Alex Rodriguez wants the Yankees to prevent.

The three-time AL MVP stated that Soto is the perfect fit for the Yankees and could help the team fulfill their World Series aspirations. However, with the spending prowess of other teams, especially the New York Mets, preventing Soto from hitting free agency should be the Yankees front office's priority. Rodriguez was clear with his thoughts on "The Michael Kay Show," saying (5:20 mark):

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I always say, if you’re dating a girl that you love, then you wanna marry her; don’t let her become a free agent and that's the same way I feel about Juan Soto. Do not let him become a free agent. Make your best offer now and put the best chips on the table. Do not wait for him to become a free agent because Steve Cohen can outbit everybody."

Soto himself has expressed his desire to test free agency after the 2024 season and the Scott Boras client is heavily rumored to be Mets owner Steve Cohen's most desired signing in the offseason.

Alex Rodriguez quips on Juan Soto's role in Yankees' championship aspirations

Talking about Juan Soto's incredible start to his Yankees career, where he has emerged as an early MVP contender, Rodriguez compared the former San Diego Padres star to the greats of the game.

"Soto is simply the best hitter in the game," A-Rod said at the 2:30 mark. "He is a perfect fit for New York. He is a hybrid of Bernie Williams and 'Mr. October' Reggie Jackson."

The 11-time All-Star, who won his only World Series title with the Yankees in 2009, quipped that Soto's form has given the team the best chance to win a World Series title in 15 years.

"He is Taylor-made for Yankee Stadium and if you are the Yankees you hope you win this year because this is the best shot they have had at winning the championship in 15 years," he added (2:50 mark).

Soto missed his second consecutive game for the Yankees as the team is not taking any chances with his forearm injury. The Yankees slumped to back-to-back defeats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Soto's absence, further highlighting the Dominican's importance to the team's offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback