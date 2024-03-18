"Steve Cohen is turning out to be a real fraud" - Mets fans livid with owner's comments hinting no late additions amid JD Martinez rumors

The New York Mets had a quiet offseason this year under the ownership of Steve Cohen. Despite that, there were hopes that there could be some additions to the team before the opening day.

However, the recent statements from the franchise owner Cohen have shattered such hopes, leaving fans angry. Sharing the news on X, Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey wrote:

“Steve Cohen on potential pre-Opening Day additions to the roster: ‘The Club looks good. We’re 10 days away from the first game. It’s getting a little late to add.’”

There were speculations about the Mets potentially adding heavy hitter JD Martinez who is still on the free agency. However, Cohen’s words have prompted a flurry of reactions from the Mets fans.

“The New York Media appears to be sheep to Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is turning out to be a real fraud,” a fan commented.

“They really don’t look good, especially offensively right now,” another fan said.

“I don’t care what team Mets throw out on the field actually. Winning adds value, of course, but I’m a Mets fan since 1971 and follow the team no matter what,” another commented.

“Opportunity is out there to upgrade. Moves and cuts and out of options type stuff will play out. Not too late to do anything,” a fan said.

JD Martinez has been linked to several franchises, including the New York Mets, throughout the pre-season. Martinez is coming off a great season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His exceptional performance earned him his third consecutive All-Star appearance, bringing his total to six. Last season, Martinez batted .271, hitting 33 homers and achieving an OPS of .893.

JD Martinez is reportedly interested in signing with the Mets for the 2024 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have a superstar roster and don’t necessarily require JD Martinez’s services for the coming season, but the Mets can benefit from him.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Martinez seems interested in joining the New York Mets. In a recent interview with the New York Post Sports, Heyman said:

“I have heard JD Martinez likes the idea of the Mets.”

Martinez can bolster the Mets’ offense, improving their performance significantly.

