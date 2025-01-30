Steven Kwan's fiancee Samantha and David Fry's wife Rebekah show love with heartfelt messages

Cleveland Guardians players David Fry and Steven Kwan are not the only ones with a strong bond. Their partners also share a great friendship and can often be seen interacting on social media.

David Fry is married to Rebekah Burleson, while Steven Kwan is engaged to his girlfriend, Samantha Moy. On Wednesday, Samantha shared a photo featuring Rebekah and her daughter, Evelyn, expressing her love for her friend with a heartfelt caption:

“One call just made me so excited to squeeze these girls in 2 weeks @rebekahbfry”

Steven Kwan's fiancee Samantha's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@rebekahbfry)

The photo appears to have been taken at a ballpark, likely Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. Rebekah is seen smiling while holding Evelyn, and Samantha is cheerfully posing alongside them.

Rebekah also reposted the Instagram story with a heartfelt message, writing:

“We can’t wait to see one of our favorite people!! Countdown is on.”

Cleveland Guardians utility player David Fry married Rebekah in November 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evelyn Raye Fry, in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan recently took a new step in his relationship, getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Samantha Moy, in November 2024.

Steven Kwan's fiancee Samantha reacts to David Fry's wife Rebekah’s 2024 season-ending post

In October 2024, David Fry’s wife, Rebekah, shared a heartfelt post featuring several images of her family and friends celebrating the Cleveland Guardians' achievements from the past season. She also candidly expressed her emotions about the journey through the captions:

“A season to remember. Thank you, Jesus, for answered prayers. What an incredible year full of so many surprises, memories, friendships & unexpected blessings. We’ve dreamt + prayed for moments such as these…”

The post received several positive reactions from fellow baseball wives, including a heartfelt comment from Samantha Moy, Steven Kwan’s fiancee:

“My fav fam ever!! Thank you for letting me be apart of y’all’s journey. My absolute best girls in the world!! Love you sm🫶🏼”

Samantha Moy's comment

One of the pictures featured David Fry with his wife, Rebekah, and their daughter, Evelyn, posing at Progressive Field. In one shot, little Evelyn is seen wearing a miniature version of her father’s No. 6 jersey.

Another snapshot captured the Fry family posing alongside Steven Kwan and his fiancee, Samantha.

