  Steven Kwan's wedding with Samantha Moy sparks 1-word reaction from Bo Naylor's girlfriend Jackie; David Fry's wife Rebekah drops 4-word message

Steven Kwan’s wedding with Samantha Moy sparks 1-word reaction from Bo Naylor’s girlfriend Jackie; David Fry's wife Rebekah drops 4-word message

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 10, 2025 12:02 GMT
Steven Kwan weds with Samantha Moy - Source: Imagn
Steven Kwan weds with Samantha Moy - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan watched many of his teammates get married during this offseason, but on Sunday, it was his turn to make his fiancee Samantha Moy his wife. The couple, who got engaged in November, officially tied the knot.

Kwan has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Samantha Moy. Unlike many weddings today, the couple chose a simple and intimate courthouse ceremony at City Hall to exchange their vows.

The outfielder announced his wedding on social media, posting a heartfelt caption:

"To a lifetime, you and I ♾ SK^2, 2-5-25."

The Instagram post featured photos of the couple, with Kwan in a classic black tuxedo alongside Moy, who wore a white pantsuit while holding a small bouquet.

As soon as the news broke, the couple was showered with love from the Guardians community. Bo Naylor’s girlfriend, Jackie Gonzalez, dropped a fiery one-word reaction:

"Obsessed!! 🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, David Fry’s wife, Rebekah, expressed her excitement with a heartfelt four-word comment:

"Our people!!! Love y’all!!!!"
Reactions on Steven Kwan's wedding post
Reactions on Steven Kwan's wedding post

Steven Kwan proposed to Samantha three months ago in a heartfelt setting

On Nov. 16, 2024, Steven Kwan announced his engagement to Samantha Moy with a heartfelt social media post.

In the series of photos, Kwan is shown getting down on one knee to propose to Samantha. The backdrop is romantically adorned with numerous candles, creating a beautiful and intimate setting.

"It was always you Sammy! So excited to continue this journey with you wherever life takes us. Love you eternally and whatever is beyond!" he wrote in the caption.

The timing couldn't have been better for the couple as they now prepare to tackle a grueling 162-game baseball schedule.

Kwan and the Guardians aim to build upon their successful ALCS journey in 2024. He was a key player for the team, earning an All-Star selection and his third straight Gold Glove award. He posted an impressive .292/.368/.425 batting line with 14 home runs and 83 RBIs.

With wedding bells still ringing, fans hope Kwan brings the same joy and commitment to the diamond as he does to his new marriage.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
