“Still above average even when he’s 'slumping'” “Will Judge choke to 61?” - New York Yankees fans feel the pressure as Aaron Judge undergoes 6 game home run slump while on the verge of creating history

Aaron Judge is on the verge of history. The 6'7" New York Yankees outfielder has 60 home runs on the season, but seems to be encountering difficulty pounding out more.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks This is the fourth time this season Aaron Judge has gone six or more games without a home run. His numbers during this six-game stretch:



5-for-18 (.278), 3 2B, 8 BB, .944 OPS This is the fourth time this season Aaron Judge has gone six or more games without a home run. His numbers during this six-game stretch:5-for-18 (.278), 3 2B, 8 BB, .944 OPS https://t.co/W9OXzYNtcW

"This is the fourth time this season Aaron Judge has gone six or more games without a home run. His numbers during this six-game stretch: 5-for-18 (.278), 3 2B, 8 BB, .944 OPS" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge hit his 60th homer of the season. The dinger tied him with Yankees legend Babe Ruth, who reached the feat in 1927.

Although Aaron Judge has led the MLB in home runs (thus far) this season, he has his sights set on history. Roger Maris, another former Yankee, holds the widely regarded home run record of 61 home runs, set in 1961.

Judge has 128 RBIs and an average of .314 to match his 60 home runs. He leads the league in all three categories, making it possible for him to win the first Triple Crown in a decade. The last player to win the Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera, who did it for the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

JT10 @Arandomfan69 @TalkinYanks this is why i’m not worried, this has happened before to him and he will get hot again, it’s just a matter of time @TalkinYanks this is why i’m not worried, this has happened before to him and he will get hot again, it’s just a matter of time

However, Judge has been on a cool streak since he tied Babe Ruth's record. Over the past six days, Judge has hit a mediocre .278, going 5-for-18.

Zach Lee @Zleemcg @Arandomfan69 @TalkinYanks Ye but he only got like 10 games to get hot tho @Arandomfan69 @TalkinYanks Ye but he only got like 10 games to get hot tho

Perhaps even more notable has been the drop-off in power from the big man. Judge is known for his ability to hit the ball long and hard. Judge has only 2 double base hits throughout the stretch.

Mr. P.Leake @supreeme @TalkinYanks Boone needs to get him out of the leadoff hole, drop him back to #2 he is pressing just a bit for the first time all season.. he doesn't need to lead off.. @TalkinYanks Boone needs to get him out of the leadoff hole, drop him back to #2 he is pressing just a bit for the first time all season.. he doesn't need to lead off..

The dry spell for Aaron Judge has ilicited reactions of frustration and shock from fans. Despite the math, which checks out for Judge to hit the coveted 62, there are some who cast doubt upon him.

Some fans think that it is merely the calm before the storm, while others believe he cannot do it. "Choking" was a common refrain found on Twitter for Judge, referencing his apparent inability to close out the record.

The New York Yankees dropped the opening game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays last night in walk-off fashion. The defeat came as Judge was dubiously called out on strikes in the sixth inning, when the game was tied 2-2.

The math still looks good for Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

As the original post notes, there have been 4 periods of 6 or more games for Judge without a home run in 2022. It is worth noting that Judge feels more comfortable at Yankee Stadium, where his team will return this weekend to face the Baltimore Orioles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far