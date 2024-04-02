“Still on pace for 162-0” - Yankees fans hyped as team continues winning streak after defeating Diamondbacks 

The New York Yankees are one of only a few teams that remain undefeated. After winning five consecutive games, the Bronx Bombers have had a perfect start to the 2024 MLB season. Notably, they won all five games on the road.

The Yanks swept their American League archrivals, the Houston Astros, in their four-game series and defeated the World Series runners-up, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in their opening game. With a 5-2 final score, the D-Backs failed to make it past the dominating Yankee squad.

Yankees fans can't get enough of their success as the team continues their winning streak. Fans took to X/Twitter to express their thoughts on the latest victory:

“Still on pace for 162-0,” wrote one fan on X.

"5-0 on the road against really good teams," another fan wrote.

Comments continued to pour in as Yankees fans remained hyped with their early season success.

Here are some more of the top fan reactions on X:

Luis Gil powers Yankees to victory in season debut

The Yankees' offense was impressive, but a lot of effort had come in from Luis Gil. The right-handed pitcher recorded six strikeouts in his season debut as he shined on the mound. After pitching 4.2 innings, Gill gave up one earned run and one hit. In a total of 84 pitches, he record an ERA of 1.93.

Despite being his first game since his Tommy John surgery in 2022, Gill helped the Brox Bombers record their best start since 1992. Gil walked three hitters, but his fastball dominated, reaching 100 mph. Out of six strikeouts, five came in from his fastball. On average, his fastball closed in at 97.7 mph.

The Diamondbacks were seemingly taken by surprise as he threw enough changeups and sliders to keep it challenging. Gil was added to the Yankees' starting rotation in the absence of their ace, Gerrit Cole. It was his Spring Training success that helped him land a spot on the starting rotation.

Gil's performance impressed his teammates and fans as the Yanks continued their winning streak. Antony Volpe was the other notable player to help seal the win on Monday. Manager Aaron Boone and his squad have finally got back on track as they look forward to a postseason run this year.

