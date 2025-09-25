  • home icon
“Still saying Aaron Judge!?” - Fans go nuts as Cal Raleigh joins 60th HR club in AL history, intensifying MVP debate

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:21 GMT
“Still saying Aaron Judge!?” - Fans go nuts as Cal Raleigh joins 60th HR club in AL history, intensifying MVP debate- Source: Getty

The AL MVP debate between Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh might finally be over after the latter's two-home run night in Wednesday's 9-2 win against the Colorado Rockies. The Seattle Mariners star became the first catcher in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a season.

The catcher hit a towering 438-foot solo shot in the first inning. His milestone 60th came in the eighth inning -- a 389-foot blast off Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli.

Fans started talking about Raleigh's MVP case and how it should already be given to the catcher following his historic season. One fan commented:

"You still saying Judge!? Hes a catcher, switch hitter, HR Derby champ, and divisional champ. Cal is MVP. No East Coast bias accepted in this argument."
"I get Judge has had a great season, a lot of numbers support it, but this man is the MVP. This has been an incredible season and unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the catcher position," another fan wrote.
"I hope you bloody cast your MVP ballot for Cal. A catcher playing elite defense hitting 60 HR’s and the only switch hitter to ever do this thing vs someone like Judge who is an average RF or DH’s a good number of games, cmon dude. Give Judge the Aaron award but Cal’s gotta be the MVP🔥" one fan posted.
"A 28 yr old catcher from NC who has never hit more than 35 homers has just hit as many home runs as Babe Freaking Ruth in a MLB season. Amazing part is that he’s a catcher which takes so much energy to play, as a DH you can’t help but wonder could he have blown pass Bonds.. One for the record books!" another fan explained why Raleigh deserves the MVP.
"Is he MVP in your eyes if he breaks Judge’s AL HR record?" one fan asked.
"Would you reconsider your vote for AL MVP that you said earlier today?" another fan asked Jeff Passan.

Cal Raleigh comes within striking distance of Aaron Judge's AL HR record

With two dingers on Wednesday night, Cal Raleigh is within striking distance of the 62 home runs mark set by Aaron Judge in 2022. The Mariners catcher is only two home runs away from tying Judge for most home runs in a single season by a player in the American League.

The switch-hitter has already joined legends like Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds to hit 60 home runs in a season. If he launches three more, he will be in a league of his own with 63 home runs.

Raleigh needs to achieve this feat in the remaining four games. He's set to face the Rockies on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season with a three-game series against the LA Dodgers at home.

