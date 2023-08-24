Stone Garrett Injury Update: Nationals outfielder suffers fractured fibula against Yankees, heads to IL 

This season, Stone Garrett, an outfielder for the Washington Nationals has been one of the best young hitters for his club. Now, it appears as though fans of one of the league's worst teams have suffered yet another blow.

Garrett, 27, is in in second season in the MLB. So far in 2023, the Texas-native has slashed .269/.343/.457 with 9 home runs and 40 RBIs. Additionally, he has reliably started over ninety games for the Nats in the outfield.

On August 24, the Nationals announced that Garrett would be heading to the IL with a torn fibula. The news comes as the Nationals attempt to avoid earning the title of the NL's worst team of 2023.

Garrett's injury was sustained in a game against the New York Yankees on August 23. The rightfielder was tracking a DJ LeMathieu home run when his cleat caught the wall at Yankee Stadium. Anyone watching the play could surmise that Stone Garrett was in some serious pain.

After the team ran tests, it was concluded that Garrett had suffered a fractured fibula on the play. He was subsequently assigned to the 10-day IL. Although the Washington Nationals recalled Jeter Downs from Triple-A to replace Garrett, we do not have any idea yet as to how long the exciting young player will be sidelined.

Despite winning the 2019 World Series, the Nats have entered a period of stasis. With a record of 59-69, the team is tied for last with the New York Mets in the NL East. 24 games now stand between the former champs and the top spot in their division. In the NL Wild Card race, the Nationals are all but eliminated.

Stone Garrett injury firmly closes the book on the 2023 Nats season

As if the Nationals were going anywhere before the injury to Stone Garrett, fans can now rest assured that the season is over. That is, if it even ever began.

The Nationals are a young, exciting team in the midst of a rebuild. Unfortunately, the injury to Garrett means that the team will need to wait just a little bit longer before their electric young rookie core can help them aspire to more.