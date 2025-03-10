"Stop lying" - Trevor Bauer snaps back at trolls for trying to 'damage' his reputation after brutal criticism post-NPB showdown failings

As Trevor Bauer continues to work for an MLB comeback, the former Cy Young award-winner has turned to the NPB. Bauer has played in Asia twice and had a stint in Mexico, but he made a bold prediction about his latest NPB outing with the Yokohama Bay Stars.

Bauer predicted that he'd strike out at least 50% of the batters he'd face, as he's confident his skills would be no match for a Japanese team. However, he fell short of that goal and received criticism for it.

"god i love when mlb twitter unites to collectively bull trevor bauer," a fan wrote.

"How many current decade Cy Young winners and are sitting at 91 in spring training right now? Think most of them could strikeout more than 2 in 3 innings vs a NPB team with a 92 wRC+," one fan said.

Bauer specifically responded to the last fan criticism above and directed a general statement for all of the fans who called him out for not reaching his self-imposed 50% K rate threshold.

"For all the dum dums who purposely mistranslate what I say to generate engagement and try to damage my reputation, I said my goal for yesterday's game was to strike out 50% of the hitters I faced, and there was no specific reason for it, just seemed like a fun number. Stop lying," Bauer tweeted.

Bauer claimed that his 50% prediction was just a fun number and had no real bearing on what he wanted to do. In total, Bauer struck out two batters out of 15 he faced and allowed runs on a walk, an error and five hits.

Trevor Bauer continues social media plea for MLB job

Despite having a role in the NPB with the Yokohama Bay Stars, Trevor Bauer wants to be back in the MLB. He hasn't pitched since 2021 with the LA Dodgers.

Trevor Bauer is aiming for a comeback (Imagn)

On social media, he is active in asking teams to sign him and he is sometimes shocked that there's not much traction for his MLB comeback. Bauer recently offered up his services to the New York Yankees.

After one Yankees account posted the rash of injuries the team has suffered, Bauer asked if they needed a Cy Young pitcher for basically free and he commented on how they let Domingo German pitch but didn't sign him. He also echoed a fan's sentiment that it's "wild" that teams won't sign him despite his talent and cheap price tag.

