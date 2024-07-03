"Stop ruining the jerseys" - MLB fans rip league after first look at AL All-Star Game uniforms

Nike has unveiled the first look of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game jerseys designed for the American League. These jersey feature a red color scheme with tan accents, showcasing the American League name across the chest, player names and numbers on the back, and the team logo on one sleeve.

The jersey specifically revealed was intended for Juan Soto, a potential All-Star starter in the outfield this year.

The AL MVP candidate is having a good season and will be able to wear the new All-Star jersey as a result, but fans aren't sure if that's a reward for Soto. In fact, most of them dislike the jersey.

"Looks like they just slapped this design on crusty tshirt they found in their closet," another fan said.

"Someone actually thought they were cooking with these," one fan said.

However, not everyone was disappointed, a few fans actually liked the new design.

"Looking good 👌," one fan said.

"Nice one," another fan said.

Fans are mostly disappointed. They've often expressed their displeasure at a lot of uniforms this year, ranging from All-Star Game hats to the new City Connect jerseys for the Detroit Tigers and other teams.

Who's playing in the All-Star Game?

Both Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper (who will likely need an injury replacement) were the top vote-getters in their respective leagues, so they automatically became All-Star Game starters. The remaining players had to fight for positions. If they didn't make it, they will likely end up as reserves.

Aaron Judge is an MLB All-Star (Credits: Getty)

In the AL, here's how the battles shook out in Phase Two:

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 60%

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles: 40%

Second Base

Jose Altuve, Astros: 57%

Marcus Semien, Rangers: 43%

Shortstop

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: 65%

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 35%

Third Base:

José Ramírez, Guardians: 60%

Jordan Westburg, Orioles: 40%

Outfield:

Juan Soto, Yankees: 31%

Steven Kwan, Guardians: 28%

Anthony Santander, Orioles: 25%

Kyle Tucker, Astros: 16%

Catcher:

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 70%

Salvador Perez, Royals: 30%

DH:

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 53%

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles: 47%

The leading vote-getters after Phase Two are the starters for their positions. In the National League, this is how things look:

Second Base:

Ketel Marte, D-backs: 55%

Luis Arraez, Padres: 45%

Shortstop:

Trea Turner, Phillies: 50%

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 50%

Third Base:

Alec Bohm, Phillies: 69%

Manny Machado, Padres: 31%

Outfield:

Christian Yelich, Brewers: 22%

Jurickson Profar, Padres: 20%

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 16%

Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers, 15%

Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 14%

Nick Castellanos, Phillies, 13%

Catcher:

William Contreras, Brewers: 63%

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 37%

DH:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 65%

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 35%

The lineups are essentially set, though some changes will take place and pitching staffs will be added.

